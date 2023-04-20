All Minecraft Legends characters and voice actors

Although Minecraft Legends isn’t an entirely linear game, there is still a main storyline at its core driving the players to make more progress. Because of this, a few characters have voice lines and thus voice actors behind them.

There are only a handful of characters that talk in Minecraft Legends, but players might find they recognize some of the voices they hear. The only real talking comes from the text-to-speech narrator and The Hosts, but the noises the Piglins make are also an integral part of the storyline players progress through.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Related: Where to find all resources in Minecraft Legends biomes

In comparison to most other games, Minecraft Legends has a very small cast, but if you are wondering whether you recognized one of the voices or want to see who is behind your favorite character, here are all of the voice actors.

All characters and voice actors in Minecraft Legends

All of the officially unveiled voice actors and characters within Minecraft Legends are as follows.

Who voices the narrator in Minecraft Legends?

Although most of Minecraft Legends’ story is voiced by The Hosts, there is also a narrator voice that is toggled on automatically when players load up the game. This voice will explain everything players hover over and interact with which makes it the overarching narrator of the game when players choose to leave it on.

However, the individual behind this text-to-speech voice is unknown.

Who voices The Hosts in Minecraft Legends?

Action – Scarlet Grace

Knowledge – Elroy Powell

Foresight – Pamela Nomvete

The Hosts are a group of three that guide players throughout their Minecraft Legends journey.

Grace has previously starred in Paddington 2 and Holmes & Watson, Powell was part of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Fighting with My Family, and Nomvete appeared in the hit Star Wars show Andor and The Widow.

All three voice actors certainly have impressive credits and lead the Minecraft Legends story in a fun way as each of The Hosts has an immensely unique personality.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Who voices the Piglins in Minecraft Legends?

Piglins – Kellen Goff

Piglins – Brock Powell

Piglins – Cristina Valenzuela

The antagonists of Minecraft Legends are the various Piglins that consistently fight to corrupt the Overworld across the course of the game. These creatures only make squealing, snorting, and other various piglike noises, but the voice actors behind these noises are certainly essential for bringing the game to life.

Although there are also important Piglins like The Beast and The Devourer, the voice actors for these creatures have not been revealed.

Some of the Minecraft Legends voices listed as being for general Piglins may also voice these creatures but this information has not been officially confirmed.