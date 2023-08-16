All MC Championship (MCC) Rising 2 teams

The spotlight is focused on creators who haven't played before.

The logo for MCC Rising which is gold text spelling out MC Championship with a crowned zombie logo above it and blue and purple text spelling out Rising below it.
Image via Noxcrew

The second MC Championship (MCC) event of August is a special version of the tournament focused on highlighting those who haven’t previously been in the event. This run of the tournament is MCC Rising 2, which is the second occurrence of the special event and 10 teams composed of creators who are new to the event will be partaking in the Minecraft tournament on Aug. 26.

MCC Rising 2 is following on the heels of an epic MCC 33 event and is a special non-canon version of the tournament where only those who have never before participated in an MCC event can play. Noxcrew and Smajor select creators of any size for this event, but their overall goal is to have a wide variety of teams that represent “creators, big and small, of different energies and content styles, from across the Minecraft community.”

All creators who were chosen to participate in the MCC Rising 2 event had to submit a video and were then selected for the event by Noxcrew and Smajor themselves. You won’t see the creators you’re used to seeing in an MCC event in MCC Rising 2, but you can discover many new creators out of the 10 teams and 40 creators who are participating in the event.

MCC Rising 2 teams

Here are all participating teams for the MCC Rising 2 event, which will be updated as they are shared and in the event that any changes are made.

Red Rabbits

  • millkberry
  • Pyroscythe
  • sinaheh
  • Lincu

Orange Ocelots

  • Aerington
  • Peeporp
  • Binnish
  • LOKIOLR

Yellow Yaks

  • Hrry
  • shadowatnoon
  • Ravs
  • Sarah

Lime Llamas

  • Nominalgravy
  • WadeBox
  • NomadOfTheWorld
  • KhaosKorps

Green Geckos

  • WendyJr
  • Caramello
  • Calolinda
  • p_izzato

Related: Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay