All MC Championship (MCC) Rising 2 teams

The second MC Championship (MCC) event of August is a special version of the tournament focused on highlighting those who haven’t previously been in the event. This run of the tournament is MCC Rising 2, which is the second occurrence of the special event and 10 teams composed of creators who are new to the event will be partaking in the Minecraft tournament on Aug. 26.

MCC Rising 2 is following on the heels of an epic MCC 33 event and is a special non-canon version of the tournament where only those who have never before participated in an MCC event can play. Noxcrew and Smajor select creators of any size for this event, but their overall goal is to have a wide variety of teams that represent “creators, big and small, of different energies and content styles, from across the Minecraft community.”

All creators who were chosen to participate in the MCC Rising 2 event had to submit a video and were then selected for the event by Noxcrew and Smajor themselves. You won’t see the creators you’re used to seeing in an MCC event in MCC Rising 2, but you can discover many new creators out of the 10 teams and 40 creators who are participating in the event.

MCC Rising 2 teams

Here are all participating teams for the MCC Rising 2 event, which will be updated as they are shared and in the event that any changes are made.

Red Rabbits

millkberry

Pyroscythe

sinaheh

Lincu

Orange Ocelots

Aerington

Peeporp

Binnish

LOKIOLR

Yellow Yaks

Hrry

shadowatnoon

Ravs

Sarah

Lime Llamas

Nominalgravy

WadeBox

NomadOfTheWorld

KhaosKorps

Green Geckos

WendyJr

Caramello

Calolinda

p_izzato

