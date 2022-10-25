20 best Halloween Minecraft skins

The sandbox game Minecraft offers players limitless gameplay and limitless customization options for the character they play. While there are a few default skins to choose from in Minecraft, most players instead choose to create their own or download other players’ creations.

Halloween is a great time for players to try out new Minecraft skins. Buying Halloween costumes in real life can become rather costly, but in Minecraft, players can download as many as they desire.

Screengrabs via The Skindex, NameMC | Remix by Kacee Fay

There’s a plethora of amazing Minecraft skins out there and searching through all of them can be quite a time-consuming and difficult task. For those looking for a collection of the best skins that are fitting for the spooky season, here is a compilation of the best Minecraft skins for celebrating Halloween.

Best Minecraft Halloween Skins

1) Slender Man

Screengrab via NameMC

The iconic horror character Slender Man makes a great Minecraft Halloween skin choice. This particular skin features lots of detail that make it stand apart from the many other Slender Man skins out there.

2) Michael Myers

Screengrab via NameMC

The main villain and antagonist of the Halloween film franchise is one of the most popular horror icons of the spooky season. Thus, Michael Myers is a great choice for players seeking a frighteningly good skin.

3) Jack Skellington

Screengrab via NameMC

Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas features the spooky Halloweentown ruled by Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king. The skeleton is both a Halloween and Christmas icon which makes this an excellent choice for players who also want to be dressed for the winter holidays but don’t feel like seeking out a Christmas-themed skin.

4) Mystery Inc.

Screengrabs via The NameMC | Remix by Kacee Fay

Players seeking a group Minecraft costume should hop into the Mystery Machine to hunt down ghouls and solve mysteries as Scooby-Doo and his friends. This Minecraft group costume works for five players and those wishing to celebrate Halloween with friends can download Scooby-Doo, Daphne Blake, Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, and Fred Jones.

5) Pennywise

Screengrab via NameMC

Perhaps the most infamous clown of them all comes from the various It films and is a staple among key Halloween characters. Players can dress as the terrifying dancing clown Pennywise and likely terrorize all who see this scary skin.

6) Ghast

Screengrab via The Skindex

Players might be aghast at how good this Ghast skin is. Ghasts are a Minecraft mob found in the Nether that closely resemble ghosts and thus are perfect for representing the spooky season.

7) Scarlet Witch

Screengrab via NameMC

Wanda Maximoff may have always been the Scarlet Witch, but her character took an especially spooky turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The darkness and magic she displayed during this film certainly make her a witchy icon perfect for players to dress up as during the Halloween season.

8) The Addams Family

Screengrabs via The Skindex | Remix by Kacee Fay

Those looking for a Halloween group they can become with friends might try the iconic Addams Family. Players can be Wednesday Addams, Morticia Addams, Gomez Addams, Pugsley Addams, and Cousin Itt for a festive group experience.

9) Jason Voorhees

Screengrab via NameMC

Another character who can be seen throughout fall decorations and as a popular costume during the Halloween season is Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise. The mask of the iconic slasher is highly popular among those who dress up for Halloween and thus makes an excellent choice for those looking to dress up in Minecraft.

10) Chucky

Screengrab via NameMC

The list of iconic horror characters is quite an expensive one with Chucky being yet another recognizable character for the Halloween season. The terrifying doll from the Child’s Play franchise looks particularly frightening in this Minecraft skin recreation of him.

11) Joker

Screengrab via NameMC

One of the most notorious villains of all time is also a highly popular Halloween costume that is a favorite among those who dress up every year. Players can choose to become the iconic Batman villain the Joker for this Halloween season.

There are many versions of the Joker costume due to the massive number of Joker adaptations. Thus, the Minecraft skins players have made also feature many variants of this iconic character and those looking for a more traditional comic-style version of this costume can also try out this one while those seeking a Joker more like the one from The Dark Knight film franchise may instead prefer this one.

12) Genshin Impact characters

Screengrabs via The NameMC | Remix by Kacee Fay

Perhaps the Halloween season will inspire you to dress up as a character from another popular game franchise like Genshin Impact. Wield Pyro while dressed as Hu Tao or Klee, harness the power of Anemo through Kaedehara Kazuha or Venti, create chaos as the Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche, freeze foes with Cryo by becoming Kaeya or Ganyu, strive for eternity as the Raiden Shogun, or venture from the realm of Teyvat into Minecraft as the male or female Traveler.

There’s a plethora of Genshin Impact skins out there so players can truly become any character from the world of Teyvat that they desire for Halloween.

13) Ghostface

Screengrab via The Skindex

A slasher icon and one of the more popular Halloween costumes every year is Ghostface. This notorious villain and serial murderer is the star of the Scream franchise and another character that is always prominent during the spooky season.

14) Pumpkin-themed characters

Screengrab via NameMC

If pop culture characters aren’t really your thing, perhaps skins themed around the iconic Halloween symbol of a pumpkin will fulfill your spooky skin desires. Many different Minecraft skin creators have crafted unique skins with many pumpkin-themed aspects that are perfect for the Halloween Season.

Some simple pumpkin skins include this skin, which features a character wearing a pumpkin sweater, this skin, which is a girl wearing pants with an adorable pumpkin motif, and this skin, which is a girl wearing a pumpkin sweater dress.

Players looking for more of a full-on costume look can try this skin of a character decked out in black and orange with half of a pumpkin mask, this skin of a character in a striped Halloween sweater and half pumpkin mask and a very similar matching skin to go with it, or this skin of a character with half of a pumpkin mask and very Halloween themed appearance.

15) Herobrine

Screengrab via NameMC

The mysterious legend of Herobrine is perhaps one of the spookiest and most unnerving aspects of Minecraft. Some parts of the iconic character are canonical to Minecraft, but most of what fans know is simply tales that were spread throughout the community.

Although most of the creepy aspects of Herobrine are simply a myth, the character is still quite unnerving and thus a perfect Halloween icon. Players seeking a twist on the classic Herobrine skin might instead like this creepy adaptation of it.

16) Pumpkalorian

Screengrab via The Skindex

This is probably not the way that the Mandalorian ever wanted to look, but he is certainly ready for the spooky season with this special “Pumpkalorian” Minecraft skin. Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy this unique skin that lets them celebrate Halloween while also representing the iconic franchise.

17) Squid Game characters

Screengrab via NameMC

The hit Netflix television show Squid Game launched on Sept. 17, 2021, and quickly became the streaming platform’s biggest show ever. The dangerous and deadly stakes of the show lead to some very gory and horrific scenes perfect for the spooky season.

Squid Game also boasts some iconic looks that players can wear in Minecraft. Some of these skins include the iconic doll featured in red light, green light, a pink worker guard, a pink soldier guard, a pink manager guard, the Front Man, Seong Gi-hun, and Kang Sae-byeok.

18) Halloween artwork

Screengrab via The Skindex

Some Minecraft skin creators utilize the creation tools to design full-blown artwork. These types of skins are always quite stunning and impressive as artists turn the Minecraft skin creation process into a blank canvas to demonstrate their creativity.

Players can wear this pumpkin masterpiece, this complex design featuring a black cat holding up a pumpkin, or this skin showcasing two stunning pumpkins.

19) Skeletons

Screengrab via NameMC

Another popular Minecraft skin trend for those seeking a general Halloween icon is skeletons. This skin features a spooky boy in a skeleton sweater with a skeleton mask on the back of his head, this skin is a character wearing a skeleton onesie, this skin is a frightening blood-red skeleton, and this skin features a bright purple spooky skeleton.

20) Ghosts

Screengrab via The Skindex

Spook your friends by wearing a ghost skin in Minecraft. There is an abundance of stunning ghost designs ranging from ones on the cuter side, like this tiny floating one, to those that are references to popular games, movies, or television shows, like this one featuring a crewmate ghost from Among Us, to those that are downright terrifying, like this haunting ghost version of Steve.