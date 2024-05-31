MGS Delta leaker says game pushed back to 2025, announcement likely at SGF

Metal Gear fans are in mourning this morning, with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater reportedly being pushed back to 2025, according to a prominent leaker.

The leak comes from billbil-kun, who’s been on fire this morning ahead of Summer Games Fest with leak after leak. They claim MGS Delta has been pushed back to 2025 from its 2024 release date that the initial trailer teased.

On top of that, the leaker claims more information about the game will come over the next 10 days, which seems to point at an announcement or some kind of gameplay trailer at the Summer Game Fest, if we had to place our bets. Apart from the date, no information on what would be revealed was confirmed outside of another comment.

The leaker claims the game will have a standard and collectors edition, with the collectors priced at close to $200. No information about what each edition includes has been leaked, but we expect it to be a cool figure, statue, or some other memorabilia fans will pay over the nose for.

Like most leaks, we must take things with a grain of salt until Konami or Sony confirms any official information about the project. Still, it’s been a strange few weeks, with multiple leaks, including PlayStation’s State of Play lineup being leaked hours before the show started and Destiny 2′s DLC going live weeks in advance. Wonder what’ll get leaked next?

