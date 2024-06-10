All Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater editions, contents, and prices

What a thrill. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is coming, and it’s a beautiful reimagining of the classic 2004 PS2 title with a fresh coat of paint and multiple editions to pick up when it’s finally released.

The Collector’s Edition of the game does not come with an edible snake, unfortunately. I feel like that was kind of a no-brainer. Like, imagine a big candy snake for players to chow down on or just keep on their shelf as a keepsake collector’s item.

Either way, there are multiple options to choose from when picking up your copy of MGS Delta: Snake Eater, and here’s what we know so far.

All Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater editions

Hang in there.

There are three distinct editions of MGS Delta: Snake Eater, all with varying prices and contents.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Standard Edition

Snake is looking badass.

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Includes: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater game

This is the standard edition of the game. It simply comes with the game and any potential pre-order bonuses.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Deluxe Edition

More info is needed.

Price: TBA, potentially U.K. exclusive

TBA, potentially U.K. exclusive Includes: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater game, steelbook, FOX patch, “!” patch or sticker, character lithographs.

The Deluxe Edition of the game includes a very cool steelbook case that has Yoji Shinkawa art, along with the FOX logo on the back. The FOX logo is also represented in a patch, along with a “!” patch or sticker, and what looks like character lithograph pictures.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Collector’s Edition

The big one.

Price: $199.99

$199.99 Includes: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater game, terrarium diorama featuring Naked Snake with three and backpack, Snake’s ID card lanyard, FOX patch, HALO jump patch, collector’s box.

The $200 Collector’s Edition’s biggest draw is a diorama that depicts Naked Snake in a famous scene from the beginning of the game, when Snake’s backpack gets stuck in a tree and he must climb to pick it up, but only after he’s instructed how to do so via Codec.

It also includes the steelbook case, a HALO jump patch, a FOX patch, and Snake’s ID card lanyard from another famous scene in the game when he disguises himself as a scientist to sneak into a lab. And it all comes in a Collector’s Box.

