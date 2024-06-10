When does Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release?

The Metal Gear Solid remake looks beautiful, rendered gorgeously in Unreal Engine 5 to reimagine Snake’s journey in 1964 Russia.

The original game is a crucial part of the MGS storyline, going back to the origins of Big Boss, a hugely important figure in the lore. Originally released in 2004, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is hailed as an all-time classic, and rightfully so. And now, it’s being updated with a modern look and gameplay while simultaneously featuring the original voice acting.

But it seems like MGS Delta: Snake Eater may still be a far way off from being released. If you’re like me, you’re curious about when the game is coming out so you can get your hands on it as soon as possible to relive the magic on current-day PC and console.

Here’s everything we know so far about the MGS Delta: Snake Eater release date.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date

Kept you waiting, huh? Image via Konami

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater currently does not have a release date scheduled. At the end of its most recent trailer in June 2024 at the Xbox Games Showcase, it did not even tease a release window.

There was some speculation that the game may be released in 2024 because PlayStation featured it as part of a 2024 look ahead, but other than that, there’s really no indication of when the game will actually become available.

Konami has also refrained from mentioning when the game will be released just yet. This likely means it’s still under intense development and is possibly not close to being finished. Otherwise, the company would, at the very least, give a window of time when it could be coming out.

MGSD: SE was originally revealed in 2023, and many believed the game would be released sometime in 2024. But since there’s still no release window or date, the game is likely coming out in 2025 or later, until otherwise announced.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

