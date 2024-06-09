Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is looking like a near one-to-one remake of the original in new trailer

Turning back the clock has never looked prettier. The latest look at the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is just plain beautiful.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater debuted a new trailer during today’s Xbox Games Showcase, and Snake looks just beautiful on current-gen hardware. Not only that, but the remake is looking to remain quite faithful to the original.

Snake, you look great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sporting the original voice acting recordings from the 2004 game’s cast, MGS Delta: Snake Eater features a new over-the-shoulder aiming system for the game. But other than that, it looks spot on for fans of the original.

David Hayter can be heard as Naked Snake (who may or may not have another name within the series), along with Jim Piddock as Major Zero. The short trailer shows Snake wreaking havoc in 1964 Soviet Union, along with sneaking around like he’s supposed to.

MGS3: Snake Eater is regarded by many as one of the best in the series for its 1960s secret agent setting and theme, but also for the fact that it operates as a good standalone title when compared to the rest of the series.

The good news, knowing that the game uses original voiceover, is that the story won’t be able to change too much, meaning that the remade aspects of it will include things like graphics and gameplay as opposed to retconning events from the series.

Unfortunately for prospective players, MGS Delta: Snake Eater still has no release date, so it’s looking unlikely that it will launch this year.

