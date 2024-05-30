Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion key art with The Witness in the background and three guardians at the front.
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Bungie acknowledges Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks: ‘Extremely difficult’ when ‘hard work is leaked early’

It's another tough day for the studio.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 30, 2024 11:57 am

Bungie has acknowledged and confirmed that Destiny 2: The Final Shape was accidentally made live early today, allowing players access to the anticipated expansion.

Recommended Videos

Players then unsurprisingly began uploading their findings online, much to the dismay of many who are looking to avoid spoilers before the DLC comes out on Tuesday, June 4, making for a very stressful day for the developer and fans of the game.

Cayde-6 pointing his Ace of Spades at the camera within the Pale Heart in Destiny 2
Stay vigilant, Guardians. Image via Bungie

“Earlier today, a portion of Destiny 2: The Final Shape was accidentally pushed live on PS5’s streaming service,” Bungie said in its statement. “There are currently spoilers being shared online. A small group of players were able to play some of the campaign, access Collections, and other reward info coming in The Final Shape, and Echoes.”

Photos of unannounced armor, weapons, and everything in between including story spoilers have found their way on social media across the web, so Bungie is warning players to stay vigilant to avoid spoilers and not spread them to save the experience for others.

“We recommend being very careful on social media over the next few days to avoid spoilers,” Bungie said. “Remember to exercise caution and be critical of potential misinformation. Please be considerate of others and report leaks so players can experience the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga themselves. Thanks to all our community members who have already helped us by reporting leaks and those actively working to prevent more of the experience from being shared before its intended date.”

The Final Shape is the end of a 10-year-long journey in Destiny, which began with the original game’s launch in 2014. This DLC is said to be the conclusion of one saga of the series and the beginning of the next, so its story beats are likely to be monumental.

“It’s always extremely difficult when our team’s hard work is leaked early, but we are still excited for everyone to experience the full release on June 4 together,” Bungie said.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The secret’s out: Sony accidentally leaks entire Destiny 2 The Final Shape DLC
A group of Guardians stand together, with a Titan at the front wielding an axe that is awash in purple Void light.
A group of Guardians stand together, with a Titan at the front wielding an axe that is awash in purple Void light.
A group of Guardians stand together, with a Titan at the front wielding an axe that is awash in purple Void light.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
The secret’s out: Sony accidentally leaks entire Destiny 2 The Final Shape DLC
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 30, 2024
Read Article How to stack bounties in Destiny 2
The Gardens of Esila in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.
The Gardens of Esila in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.
The Gardens of Esila in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to stack bounties in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 29, 2024
Read Article Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis, the Eververse store manager in Destiny 2.
Tess Everis, the Eververse store manager in Destiny 2.
Tess Everis, the Eververse store manager in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The secret’s out: Sony accidentally leaks entire Destiny 2 The Final Shape DLC
A group of Guardians stand together, with a Titan at the front wielding an axe that is awash in purple Void light.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
The secret’s out: Sony accidentally leaks entire Destiny 2 The Final Shape DLC
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 30, 2024
Read Article How to stack bounties in Destiny 2
The Gardens of Esila in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to stack bounties in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 29, 2024
Read Article Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis, the Eververse store manager in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 29, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.