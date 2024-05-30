Bungie acknowledges Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks: ‘Extremely difficult’ when ‘hard work is leaked early’

Bungie has acknowledged and confirmed that Destiny 2: The Final Shape was accidentally made live early today, allowing players access to the anticipated expansion.

Players then unsurprisingly began uploading their findings online, much to the dismay of many who are looking to avoid spoilers before the DLC comes out on Tuesday, June 4, making for a very stressful day for the developer and fans of the game.

Stay vigilant, Guardians. Image via Bungie

“Earlier today, a portion of Destiny 2: The Final Shape was accidentally pushed live on PS5’s streaming service,” Bungie said in its statement. “There are currently spoilers being shared online. A small group of players were able to play some of the campaign, access Collections, and other reward info coming in The Final Shape, and Echoes.”

Photos of unannounced armor, weapons, and everything in between including story spoilers have found their way on social media across the web, so Bungie is warning players to stay vigilant to avoid spoilers and not spread them to save the experience for others.

“We recommend being very careful on social media over the next few days to avoid spoilers,” Bungie said. “Remember to exercise caution and be critical of potential misinformation. Please be considerate of others and report leaks so players can experience the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga themselves. Thanks to all our community members who have already helped us by reporting leaks and those actively working to prevent more of the experience from being shared before its intended date.”

The Final Shape is the end of a 10-year-long journey in Destiny, which began with the original game’s launch in 2014. This DLC is said to be the conclusion of one saga of the series and the beginning of the next, so its story beats are likely to be monumental.

“It’s always extremely difficult when our team’s hard work is leaked early, but we are still excited for everyone to experience the full release on June 4 together,” Bungie said.

