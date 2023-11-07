N7 Day: 7 things we want to see from the next Mass Effect game

Mass Effect fans around the world are celebrating the infamous sci-fi video game series today, as N7 Day has come around once more.

As we consider everything we love about the series, now is the perfect day to speculate on what the next installment in the franchise could be. With this in mind, we’re looking at seven things we want to see in Mass Effect 4.

7) A narrative that continues the main series, but not one that relies too heavily on nostalgia

One of the most appealing aspects of the next Mass Effect game is that it might continue the story from the main series, consisting of the first three games. It isn’t clear whether this will be a prequel or direct sequel, but the teaser trailer that was released at the end of 2020 suggested that we will at least see some characters from the main series due to the appearance of Liara.

The Asari can live for hundreds of years though, so it’s possible the story could take place centuries after the main series, in which case only the characters that have long life spans would be able to appear.

No matter what the narrative might be and what characters may return, what is important is that, if the story is related to the main trilogy, it should respect the original series, but in a way that makes sense. It’s also important the narrative doesn’t rely too heavily on player nostalgia for the original series, as this kind of storytelling can often lead to confused and nonsensical plot lines for the sake of fan service.

6) Playable alien races

Humans are boring, let us play as one of the alien races. Image via BioWare.

Rumors have circulated that the player character in the next Mass Effect could be one of the alien species found in the game. This could be a great way to allow one of the other species from the Mass Effect series to take center stage.

Although there are plenty of alien races that became iconic from the original trilogy, such as Asari Liara, Turian Garrus, Quarian Tali, Krogan Wrex, or Salarian Mordin. Shepard was always the star of the show, though. It would be nice to shine the hero spotlight on another species for a change rather than have them as companions. I personally would love the option for character customization that offers you the chance to choose which race you want to be.

5) A vast, expansive universe that remains in line with the past events of the series

More exploration is great, but only if it is fully fleshed out. Image via BioWare.

The original Mass Effect trilogy was relatively vast, especially considering the restraints of the technology at the time. Even Mass Effect: Andromeda—which is far from a fan-favorite—had some exploration possibilities.

With the current technology available in the world of gaming, creating a huge and varied universe is something that fans are going to be expecting from BioWare. Starfield showed players just how far you can go with this, though sometimes bigger isn’t always better.

A vast universe is a must for the next Mass Effect game, but we want one that is brimming with life and vigor, rather than a dull and empty space. No pressure, BioWare.

4) Enhanced ship customization

The Normandy is an icon, but we need a new ship for a new generation. Image via BioWare.

While we are on the topic of what Starfield did for the sci-fi genre in gaming, the Bethesda title also demonstrated what’s possible when it comes to spaceship customization.

The Normandy ship from the original trilogy became one of the most iconic ships in gaming, and although it would be cool for another, specific kind of ship to take over (or a new and improved version of the Normandy), being able to create and customize your own ship would be a fantastic and fun new way to traverse the Mass Effect universe.

3) The player’s previous choices across the series remain important and influential

The Council’s fate is decided by the player in the first Mass Effect. Image via BioWare.

Player choice was always a huge part of Mass Effect, with the series having several different endings depending on a particular choice made at the end of the third game. This was a topic of controversy for many, as it seemed like the choices made throughout all three games were abandoned in favor of this one decision.

A great way BioWare could remedy this controversial ending to the main trilogy is by ensuring the player’s choices are acknowledged and have made an actual difference in the next game. This isn’t going to be an easy feat by any means, seeing as there are so many choices to make throughout the trilogy. Not only can certain characters be dead depending on player choice, but whole species can be wiped out too.

That being said, if their previous games are anything to go by, BioWare are more than capable of doing this. Players want to feel as though their choices matter, so this has to be an essential part of the Mass Effect game.

2) Commander Shepard… but not as the star

Shepard needs an extended vacation. Image via BioWare.

Commander Shepard is one of the most well-known and iconic video game protagonists, both the male and female versions of the character. It is understandable people would want to see them again, or at least find out what happened to them following the end of the trilogy.

While the canon ending of the trilogy is a common topic of debate, the “Destroy” ending tends to be considered the official ending, since it’s the only one where Shepard could technically still be alive.

While it would be great to see the return of the player’s Shepard, I don’t think they should be a main playable character. Shepard has had their time—they had three games to be the hero and save the galaxy. For the love of all that is holy, please let them rest, BioWare.

If they’re not dead, let Shepard retire and live a peaceful life. That isn’t to say they shouldn’t make an appearance or even play a significant role in the narrative, but a passive role would be better than an active one. Shepard needs a break, and we need a new hero who can become a new icon for the next generation of gamers.

1) Romance, romance, romance (especially the Elcor)

We love you Tali, but we want to give the other races some love too. Image via BioWare.

Last but certainly not least are the romanceable companions and characters, who have always been a big part of the Mass Effect series as a whole. There were always certain characters who could be romanced by Shepard, depending on if you were playing as a male or female version of the character.

BioWare can try and go bigger and better with the romance options in the next Mass Effect game by expanding who you can romance, such as certain alien species that weren’t possible in the original trilogy. While you could romance aliens such as Liara, Tali, Thane, and Garrus in the other games, I want to be able to romance aliens of all shapes and sizes rather than just humanoids. Why, you may ask? Because I am a sucker for romancing characters in RPGs, though I know for a fact the rest of the Mass Effect fandom is equally thirsty for that alien booty.

Not only is it fun to romance the characters in the Mass Effect world, but the romances also tend to act as a significant part of the narrative. This is especially so if you romance one of the main companions in the game, as the romantic aspects of your relationships will interweave with the plot (depending on who it is). The romances made the game feel all the more immersive, so this is a feature guaranteed to be a part of the next installment. It will need to be expanded on and made even more immersive, but again, BioWare’s track record suggests it can up its game where this is concerned.

One example of an alien species from the series that isn’t romanceable in the trilogy is the Elcor, who are one of the most peaceful races in the game. These gentle giants are one of my favorites due to the adverts that are seen on The Citadel showing their take on the classic Hamlet play. If they are capable of putting on a Shakespeare play, they are more than capable of going out on a date with me.

Make it happen, BioWare.

Final thoughts on what we want to see in the next Mass Effect game

The immersion of the first three games made them a unique and hugely fun sci-fi experience. Image via BioWare.

So there you have seven ideas for features that we want to see—or existing features that we want to see expanded on—in the next Mass Effect game. Very few details have been released about the upcoming game despite being announced almost three years ago, though there have been some worrying departures and changes made to the BioWare development team since its announcement. There’s still a lot to look forward to if BioWare maintains the feel and the spirit of the original trilogy with the fourth installment.

The fourth game in the franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda, was far from a terrible game despite the criticisms aimed at it after its release, but it didn’t feel as immersive or as interesting as the original trilogy. Hopefully for fans, BioWare learned a great deal from the backlash they received after Andromeda and will be focusing more on bringing back the sci-fi magic of the original trilogy.

All I know is that as long as the next Mass Effect confirms that Garrus is still out there, healthy, happy, and doing his calibrations, I’ll be first in line to play when it is finally released.