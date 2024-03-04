Category:
Mass Effect

A Mass Effect board game is in the works and already set to release this year

Team up with Shepard and the rest of the Normandy crew.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 12:10 pm
Shepard and his crew looking in front of themselves.
Image via Electronic Arts

Some games just feel like they’re a better fit for tabletop games than others, and BioWare’s space-faring RPG series Mass Effect is one of those games.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully for fans of the franchise, Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz – The Board Game is in the works from Modiphius Entertainment. And while we’ll all need to wait for a bit as the team is in the middle of some calibrations, it’s due to release this year.

Mass Effect board game artwork
Wrex. Shepard. Image via Modiphius Entertainment

Priority Hagalaz is “a cooperative, story-driven game for one to four players,” featuring a “card-driven AI system and evolving stories” that “respond to your actions, with your early choices even influencing later missions, while the branching narrative ensures unique experiences with each playthrough.”

“The year is 2186,” the description of the game reads. “On the remote world Hagalaz, a research cruiser from the terrorist organization Cerberus has crashed directly in the path of a deadly storm. With little time before the storm hits, Shepard must lead their squad through the cruiser to uncover its sinister secrets and keep them out of the hands of the enemy. However, the ship holds more dangers than just its former crew.”

The board game will include “a selection of teammates from the Mass Effect universe” and players will be able to “customize their abilities, equipment, and powers, and get to the bottom of the mystery on Hagalaz.” The official artwork for the game includes Shepard, Garrus, Liara, Tali, and Wrex.

As a tabletop game maker, Modiphius has extensive experience with some big IP, having already created board games inspired by such properties as Skyrim, along with roleplaying games for Dishonored and The Lord of the Rings.

You can use the website to sign up for more information when it becomes available, but the company says it will be released in 2024.

related content
Read Article Mass Effect fans think these companions are better off dead
Mass Effect art featuring several characters, including Shepard and Liara.
Category:
Mass Effect
Mass Effect
Mass Effect fans think these companions are better off dead
James Kirk James Kirk Dec 13, 2023
Read Article Mass Effect fans think we might be seeing a lot more of this alien race in the next game
A large, hulking, horned creature in a complex suit looks towards the point of view.
Category:
Mass Effect
Mass Effect
Mass Effect fans think we might be seeing a lot more of this alien race in the next game
James Kirk James Kirk Nov 30, 2023
Read Article ‘Ruthless’: Mass Effect fans unanimously agree one game is the toughest of them all
A man with piercing eyes sits in a chair with his legs crossed in front of a sun-lit vista.
Category:
Mass Effect
Mass Effect
‘Ruthless’: Mass Effect fans unanimously agree one game is the toughest of them all
James Kirk James Kirk Nov 24, 2023
Related Content
Read Article Mass Effect fans think these companions are better off dead
Mass Effect art featuring several characters, including Shepard and Liara.
Category:
Mass Effect
Mass Effect
Mass Effect fans think these companions are better off dead
James Kirk James Kirk Dec 13, 2023
Read Article Mass Effect fans think we might be seeing a lot more of this alien race in the next game
A large, hulking, horned creature in a complex suit looks towards the point of view.
Category:
Mass Effect
Mass Effect
Mass Effect fans think we might be seeing a lot more of this alien race in the next game
James Kirk James Kirk Nov 30, 2023
Read Article ‘Ruthless’: Mass Effect fans unanimously agree one game is the toughest of them all
A man with piercing eyes sits in a chair with his legs crossed in front of a sun-lit vista.
Category:
Mass Effect
Mass Effect
‘Ruthless’: Mass Effect fans unanimously agree one game is the toughest of them all
James Kirk James Kirk Nov 24, 2023
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.