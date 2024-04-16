Mass Effect fans beg for Fallout-style TV show, but ex-BioWare dev not so eager

After Fallout’s TV hit, everyone’s buzzing about the next game-turned-show. Ex-BioWare dev David Gaider just shook things up by nominating Disco Elysium over the Mass Effect trilogy.

Recommended Videos

In the aftermath of the Fallout TV show’s splashy premiere, armchair critics from every corner are clamoring to crown the next big video game adaptation. David Gaider, renowned for his work on the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series, expressed his views on potential video game TV adaptations. Surprisingly, he advocated for a David Lynch-style rendition of Disco Elysium, relegating the obvious option, Mass Effect, to the sidelines.

Not my Shepard. Image via Electronic Arts

Gaider’s unexpected stance caught many hopeful fans off guard. But most importantly, it has reignited discussions about the feasibility and potential pitfalls of adapting complex narrative-driven games like Mass Effect for television.

In a Reddit thread on April 14, fans share Gaider’s worry that a Mass Effect adaptation might suffer the same fate as Halo, known for straying from the source material and earning a low audience score of 52 percent. They fear that faithfully adapting the Mass Effect trilogy could lack originality compared to the gaming experience.

But most Mass Effect fans remain optimistic about the prospect of a Mass Effect TV show, particularly if it explores untapped aspects of the series’ expansive universe, such as the First Contact War or the aftermath of Mass Effect 3. With streaming giants like Amazon demonstrating a keen interest in sci-fi epics like The Expanse, there’s no denying the potential for a Mass Effect adaptation to captivate audiences on a global scale.

Thanks to the Fallout TV hit, we’re eyeing more game adaptations. Whether it’s Mass Effect or Disco Elysium, it’s bound to stir the pot. If these shows drop, gaming fans will unite, ready for action-packed debates and, hopefully, some epic storytelling showdowns.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more