Mass Effect 4 hype begins with a new teaser for N7 Day

It’s been almost three years since BioWare revealed the next Mass Effect at The Video Game Awards in 2020, and it appears the studio is ready to show more.

Mass Effect project director Mike Gamble started the hype with a cryptic tweet that leads to an even more cryptic website, but the site does offer a short clip of what appears to be the next Mass Effect in action.

First packet intercepted.https://t.co/hfMizTPwsc

(wait for your cache to clear) — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) November 7, 2023

An unknown figure, potentially Liara T’Soni, walks down a hallway in the five second clip, titled “N7 Day 2023 | EPSILON.” What is Epsilon? No one knows just yet, but it seems as though the teases may be just beginning.

Gamble’s tweet says “first packet intercepted,” which assumes that more will be coming. Whether they came today or throughout the next few weeks and months remains to be seen, but another appearance at The Game Awards next month seems like a possibility.

The teaser site also features encrypted messages, such as “Andromeda distress signal detected,” which may be a reference to one of the series’ low points.

The last Mass Effect title, Mass Effect Andromeda, released in 2017 and was panned by players and critics alike. While not a complete loss, the game got off to a horrendous start with its botched facial animations that were so bad they went viral.

BioWare worked hard to fix the game’s faults over the months after release, but eventually abandoned the project and any potential DLC to work on other titles, like the new Dragon Age, and eventually, this new Mass Effect.

The game’s first teaser from 2020 reveals T’Soni as one of the returning characters from the original trilogy, exploring a snowy planet. In the video, she reaches her destination and pulls something from rubble: Commander Shepard’s N7 chestplate.

From here on out, it’s anyone’s guess where the franchise is headed next. But we may hear more soon. A countdown has been found on the Mass Effect website, counting down to 1pm CT on Nov. 7. That’s today, and very soon.

The next Mass Effect, currently untitled, has no known release date or window just yet.

Update at 1:02pm CT on Nov. 7: A new video has appeared, showing more of the mysterious figure walking down the hall. They appear to have the N7 stripe on their arm.