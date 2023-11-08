Eagle-eyed Mass Effect fans spot key Andromeda clue in new teaser art

After a day’s worth of cryptic messages, teaser videos, and promotional art, the Mass Effect community has been set ablaze with speculation about the space RPG’s next title. Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted what they believe to be further clues hidden in a new post from BioWare.

In addition to today’s new 35-second teaser for the next Mass Effect game, BioWare posted promotional art for the mysterious character to Twitter.

The image depicts the shrouded figure with a double-barrel suppressed pistol at their side and an overlayed nightclub scene on their jacket, and it’s sparked some serious hype.

Fans have since zoomed in, cropped, and upped the resolution on this image to try to decipher the figures in the nightclub—and many were caught by surprise at what they found. In a post to the Mass Effect subreddit, fans shared their findings, including a cropped version of the image showing what appears to be an Angara and a robed Geth.

The Angara figure shares all the same characteristics as the Andromeda inhabitants: a digitigrade stance, cloak, and similar head structure. A figure to the right of the character is almost certainly a Geth wearing clothing. With a single light coming from its face, there aren’t many other inhabitants of either the Milky Way or Andromeda galaxies that could fit the bill outside of the Geth.

If true, this image almost guarantees there will be a crossover between Andromeda and the Milky Way galaxy. Angara are a race originating from the Andromeda galaxy, and the Geth are nowhere present in Mass Effect: Andromeda. For the two to occupy the same space, at least one of two things must be true: Either the artificial intelligence had to have made the leap to Andromeda, or the Angara had to have left their home galaxy.

Mass Effect project director Michael Gamble has hinted at a crossover between the trilogy and Andromeda before, though it hasn’t been made clear whether it will be a homage or more of a direct sequel to both.

The teasers came today, Nov. 7, as part of N7 Day, a day in celebration of the famed Mass Effect franchise. BioWare treated fans to a 35-second video showcasing a mysterious figure walking down a hallway leading to the outside. They turn and face the camera, revealing a glossy black helmet, before pulling out a pistol and exiting.

The video has since led to speculation from fans regarding the character’s identity. While some are convinced this is the return of Commander Shepard, others are crossing their fingers for a new protagonist.

BioWare announced the series would continue in 2020 at The Game Awards with a trailer featuring Liara recovering an N7 crest from beneath snow. While fans can expect more mini-teasers over the next couple of years, neither a release date nor official gameplay is likely to come any time soon given the standard timeline for game development.