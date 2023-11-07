Is Shepard back? Mass Effect fans react to new N7 Day teasers

Could it be? Many think so.

We’re not exactly sure how this would even be possible given the events of Mass Effect 3 and its controversial tri-colored ending, but gamers are convinced Shepard is coming back in the next game.

To celebrate N7 Day, BioWare has turned its hype meter up to 11 by dropping two short video teasers today for the next entry in the Mass Effect series. And they all seem to have one character on the brain: Shepard (not Wrex).

The first teaser, revealed through a cryptic tweet by Mass Effect project director Mike Gamble, showed a shadowy figure walking down a hall without much detail. The next one, however, has fans convinced that Shepard has somehow been resurrected again.

In the second clip, the camera pans up to show the hidden figure has the signature stripe of the N7 Special Forces of the Systems Alliance military. This stripe and the N7 name were made famous by Shepard, the hero of the original trilogy.

But we were all led to believe that Shepard died at the end of Mass Effect 3, no matter which ending was chosen. That’s not stopping fans from “having a fucking panic attack” because they think Shepard is returning in the new game.

The next Mass Effect debuted at The Game Awards in 2020, and not much has been heard since other than a couple of small teasers on the N7 Days since then. Now, it appears as though BioWare is dead set on showing the game off through these teasers and eventually revealing it to the world.

Whether it’s Shepard or not, fans are excited to see Mass Effect return after 2017’s Mass Effect Andromeda spinoff. With Liara T’Soni confirmed for the new game, it looks to hearken back to the original trilogy in more ways than one.

IM HAVING A FUCKING PANIC ATTACK COMMANDER SHEPARD IM SOBBING IM CRYING IM DISTRAUGHT FUCK OFF #N7DAY pic.twitter.com/OLeFN2jmNy — Kala Elizabeth (@kalaelizabeth) November 7, 2023

Could it be… Shepard



Mass Effect 4#N7Day pic.twitter.com/GVXLXhWzGs — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) November 7, 2023

Stay tuned, folks. The next few hours could be very interesting if BioWare isn’t done dropping teasers.