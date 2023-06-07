With move decks back in the meta, 9 Vultures saved this Marvel Snap player

The newest season of Marvel Snap that began on June 5, Spider-Versus, paved the way for the gradual re-emergence of Move decks once again. And at least one player is ready for this shift in the meta.

Since this season’s theme is timed with the release of the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, multiple characters from the film will arrive this month, with Ghost-Spider being the season pass card. But some classic Move cards are still staples in the deck archetype, including Vulture.

Vulture can stack plus five Power every time his user moves him to another location. His massive power gain potential earned him a staple spot on almost all types of Move decks. Vulture alone can already be a game-changing card if used correctly. But what Reddit user DennisTheGre did with the card was even more powerful—thanks to nine Vulture copies saving his game.

All the nine Vultures each had 13 Power, making 43, 30, and 52-Power locations that secured the user the win on all of them. There was no clear breakdown on how all of this Power happened, especially with Vulture’s 13 Power. However, the Cloning Vats and Bar Sinister location surely helped the user achieve this, since both of those locations create extra copies of cards that are played there.

Beast was also played in the Dream Dimension location. He bounces cards placed on the location where he is placed back into a player’s hand with a decreased cost of one. This is probably the reason Vulture became a two-cost card, allowing the user to play up to three copies of him on turn six. As for the power stack Vulture had, Iron Fist and Cloak were both played as well, possibly allowing the user to move the Vulture copies multiple times across all the locations.

The post garnered almost 100 upvotes from other users, with some even referencing that Vulture actor Michael Keaton from Spider-Man: Homecoming “would be proud.” Indeed, this June could probably see the massive comeback of Move decks in Marvel Snap, especially when more cards like Silk and Spider-Man 2099 make their debuts in the game.

