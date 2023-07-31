Unlucky Marvel Snap player learns why Gambit and Wolverine don’t mix

In Marvel Snap, most players win just by increasing their Power. But there are also a handful of strategies which can be more creative, including destroying enemy cards with units like Gambit. Unfortunately, even the best battle plans never survive first contact.

Gambit allows you to destroy a random unit from your opponent’s side as long as you have a card in your hand to discard. Combine this with cards like Wong and Odin that can pave the way to activate Gambit’s effect a couple more times, especially if Mystique managed to copy Wong’s Ongoing ability, and you can easily clear your opponent’s entire board.

In Reddit user grilledcheez816’s post made on July 30, the user showed a video of Gambit being able to destroy cards on the opponent’s side multiple times, courtesy of the Wong-Mystique-Odin setup while discarding Swarm. This all became possible because of Swarm’s effect to generate two zero-cost copies of itself every time it is discarded.

Unfortunately, the opponent managed to survive the destructive onslaught of Gambit thanks to their three Wolverine copies. For those who don’t know, Wolverine regenerates itself on a random location with an added two-Power every time it is destroyed. A lot of fast-forwarding took place because a lot of regeneration happened, but the match ended with the opponent having all three Wolverine copies standing tall on each of the three locations to give them the win.

Despite losing the game and four cubes, the user gave a fist bump emote to show their appreciation of the opponent’s eventual counter to the Gambit strategy. The post also garnered more than 1,600 upvotes, as well as some hilarious comments from fans, especially with how Wolverine survived Gambit’s destruction prowess. “Wolverine said ‘Bring it on Gumbo,'” one user commented.

Some strategies can be devastating for the opponent if pulled correctly, including the board-wiping potential of Gambit alongside the setup of Wong, Mystique, and Odin while discarding Swarm. Unfortunately, you just can’t kill Wolverine. He’ll always come back, bigger and better than before.

