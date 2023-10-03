The Marvel games Insomniac should make after Spider-Man 2, according to Reddit

Only a few weeks left until the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and players are already fantasizing about other games featuring Marvel superheroes Insomniac could create next.

The Spider-Man games from Insomniac were a hit and since the studio is already working on Wolverine, players have been brainstorming what else they would like to see. On Oct. 3, a Marvel fan on Reddit shared their ideas for future games featuring Hulk, Daredevil, Venom, Deadpool, The Punisher, Fantastic Four, and Ghost Rider.

Many fans agreed that Hulk would be a great character for the next game. It is one of the classic Marvel heroes and already has a solid foundation in the form of The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction released back in 2005.

Another popular suggestion was Daredevil. No, I’m not talking about an “audio-only game” but rather a fully fleshed-out linear story game. I don’t imagine it would have an open world because Daredevil’s home city is New York, just like Spider-Man’s, and walking instead of swinging will quickly get boring.

I would be super excited for a game about Venom unless Insomniac lets us play as him in Spider-Man 2. We will definitely get a taste of it through Peter’s symbiote suit, but I want a game where I can become this huge monster from Spider-Man 2 trailers.

The choice of the next game will heavily depend on what kind of game Wolverine will be, though. If Wolverine is more linear, then the next one can have an open world, and the other way around.

If the next Marvel game from Insomniac so happens to take place in New York City, maybe we’ll even get a cameo of our friendly neighborhood superheroes. In Spider-Man 2, you will be able to see the other Spider-Man stopping crimes and I don’t see why Insomniac couldn’t expand on this feature in future games.

While we won’t get what one fan called an “Insomniac cinematic game universe,” it would be fun to see another superhero game. We are also forgetting that Insomniac might be working on something completely different and original. Whatever it will be, it’s bound to be great.

