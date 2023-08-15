Marvel Snap turns Marvel heroes, villains, and other characters into cards that can be used to secure locations on the field. Unlike other card games, you don’t need to destroy your opponent’s cards, inflict damage, or decrease their life points or HP to zero. Your goal in the game is to win at least two of the locations by having more total power points from your cards than your opponent.

Some of the Marvel heroes players can use in Marvel Snap include the fan-favorites like Iron Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and of course, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The web-slinger is depicted in the game as a control unit that has the ability to change the flow of the game in an instant.

Here are the best Spider-Man decks in Marvel Snap for August 2023.

Marvel Snap Spider-Man abilities, explained

Spider-Man is a three-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Move to another location and pull an enemy card from here to there.” Technically speaking, Spider-Man is a great card in terms of his stats, since being a five-Power card for the cost of three energy is pretty decent to boost one of your locations. But what makes him special is his potential to disrupt the opponent’s setup in an instant, especially if they rely on building Power on locations by playing multiple cards.

Our friendly neighborhood hero can be a dangerous threat in Marvel Snap. Screengab via Dot Esports

Players can get Spider-Man as a series three card upon reaching at least Collection Level 486. Also, Spider-Man can be chosen as the free series three card every season when the regular card rotation occurs. So, building decks around our friendly neighborhood can be done as soon as possible since it won’t cost you tokens to get him.

Strategy and best combos for Spider-Man decks in Marvel Snap

Generally, Spider-Man has a tech effect that makes him fit almost any deck. His ability to move a random card from the enemy’s side is a gamble since it can make or break your side. Still, his ability is great overall especially if you manage to build up your locations with enough Power no matter where Spider-Man and the moved card would go.

There are some strategies, however, that could bring out the best in Spider-Man. One of those is the strategy that involves the usage of Silver Surfer, since he can give plus two Power to all three-cost cards once you play him. Also, using Kingpin to destroy cards that are moved on turn six to the location where you play him can be converted as additional offense for your side.

Using Spider-Man to potentially move a card to a flooded location courtesy of Storm is also another great move. This strategy can be more effective if you manage to lock the other location with Professor X, securing a possible move to the Storm location which can instantly disrupt the opponent’s setup.

The best Spider-Man decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer and the Neighborhood

Sera Surfer with Spidey is lethal. Screengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Spider-Man works well with Silver Surfer, and one of the meta mainstays in Marvel Snap is the Sera Surfer deck. This deck relies on the use of multiple three-cost with a variety of effects which can give you a lot of options, such as creating high-Powered units, disrupting your opponent’s setup, manipulating your opponent’s cards’ Power, and more.

Aside from Spider-Man, the other three-cost cards that can potentially disrupt your opponent’s locations by moving cards are Juggernaut and Polaris. The former moves the cards that are played by the opponent on the location where Juggernaut is placed to a random location. The latter, on the other hand, moves a one or two-cost card from your opponent’s side to the location where you played Polaris.

Brood can be played to fill a location with two thee-cost, two-Power broodlings. As for Shadow King, he can bring back all the cards on the location where you played him to their base Power, regardless of how huge they became all throughout the game. Rogue can be added to potentially steal an Ongoing ability from one of your opponent’s cards. Storm is there to potentially lock a location with her flooding ability, meaning cards can’t be played after the turn she is played.

The Killmonger and Nova combo is also present in the deck since it can give plus one Power to all cards when Nova is destroyed. Cap off the deck with Sera which can lower the cost of all the cards in your hand by one, and Goose which can prevent players from playing four or higher cost cards on the location where it is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Juggernaut

Storm

Rogue

Shadow King

Silver Surfer and Sera are the heart and soul of this deck. The multiple miracle plays that you can do on turn six can change the tide of the game instantly, especially if you manage to disrupt your opponent’s setup with your three-cost cards that have control abilities. Just always prioritize to include Silver Surfer, because having more Power is still the name of the game in the end.

The combo of Juggernaut and Storm can be a game-changer, potentially securing you a location win in the process. Rogue and Shadow King are both surprise factors in the late game, so save to play them in the right time.

Lockdown the Road

Lockdown incoming, but in Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Another deck where Spider-Man shines is in a deck that focuses on locking down locations to potentially secure you the win. Instead of fighting toe-to-toe with the opponent in terms of creating more Power, this strategy involves the usage of control cards to prevent your opponent from playing cards on locations to disrupt their setup.

Some of the lockdown cards you can put in this deck are Storm and Professor X. But different from Storm’s flooding ability, Professor X completely locks down a location, preventing cards to be played and removed on the location where he is placed. The only card that can get through in the Professor X location is Jeff the Baby Landshark, and he is also a part of this deck.

Daredevil is also there to give you vision on turn five which can possibly pave the way for a lockdown with Professor X on a single location. As for some of High Evolutionary’s creations, you can put Wasp, Cyclops, and Hulk as staple game-changing cards in the deck. Doctor Doom can also be an option since he can create two four-Power Doombots in each other location.

Cap off the deck with Nebula which can be a good card that can be played alongside Professor X, and Iron Lad to add more surprise factor in the mid to late game.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Storm

Professor X

Jeff the Baby Landshark

Doctor Doom

Hulk

Storm and Professor X are your lockdown essentials. They provide the ability to convert the location control as offense, so playing them at the right time is the key to fully unleashing this lockdown deck’s full potential.

Jeff and Doctor Doom provide added surprise factor for your side, especially if you can create some sort of misdirection for your opponent to focus more on the playable locations. Hulk, on the other hand, can single-handedly provide enormous Power in a single location.

