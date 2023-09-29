Spider-Man 2’s menu screen is simpler than Starfield’s yet critics stay silent

Spider-Man 2’s very simple loading screen has dodged player criticism just months after the torrents of hate Starfield endured for its simple start-up menu.

With the Spider-Man 2 launch in only a few short weeks, fans of the franchise are eager for any details about the game. While many reviewers are under embargo until Oct. 16, that hasn’t stopped some, like Germain Lussier, from sharing tidbits like the Spider-Man 2 loading screen on Twitter.

Funnily enough, even though the Spider-Man 2 loading screen Lussier shared is as barebones as Starfield’s infamous first look was, basically no critics or fans have dogpiled on the upcoming Marvel title in the same way.

Wait. I’m supposed to just work today when this just arrived??



Playing for coverage at the embargo is work, right?



I guess you’ll all find out on October 16. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/bJEASpXHjV — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 28, 2023

This is interesting because Starfield, the latest title to launch from Bethesda, received so much hate for its relatively basic loading screen with only a few menu options, and yet Spider-Man 2’s loading screen has one option.

So, why isn’t there any controversy over Spider-Man 2’s loading screen? Well, there could be a few hypothetical reasons for this, including:

People like Marvel and, thus, don’t want to hate a Marvel game.

People like anything and everything to do with Spider-Man.

Players like the developer, Insomniac Games, more than they do Bethesda.

The most probable reason, however, is that people are less vocal about PlayStation compared to Xbox’s detractors. Spider-Man 2 is exclusive to PS5 and PC, meaning it won’t be landing on Xbox at all.

Since the dawn of game consoles, there has been this back-and-forth battle between Xbox and PlayStation fans regarding which is better.

As some fans have been quick to point out, early critics have no complaints about Spider-Man 2’s loading screen because it will be on PlayStation, so they can actually play it, unlike Starfield, which is Xbox-exclusive.

This hasn’t stopped other fans from roasting the situation by saying the basic loading screen for Spider-Man 2 shows its lack of soul and creativity and suggesting its loading screen can only prove that it must be a seven out of 10 game—all common complaints that sprung up around Starfield during that whole loading screen saga.

