Spider-Man 2 devs confirm bad news about game’s multiplayer

Many players are eagerly awaiting the release of the next Marvel’s Spider-Man title on PlayStation, with some hoping for news at tomorrow’s showcase. Fans didn’t even have to wait that long for new information, as developer Insomniac Games has tweeted out that the title will be a single-player-only adventure.

A user on Twitter that goes by Sean Lia asked the developer if Marvel‘s Spider-Man 2 is going to be an Insomniac co-op multiplayer title. The developer gave a rare reply, saying that “It is an epic single-player adventure!”

Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 22, 2023

Some have speculated that because Spider-Man 2 has prominently marketed both Miles Morales and Peter Parker that the game would feature some sort of co-op mechanic. Insomniac has confirmed, however, that the game will see players exploring New York as one Spider-Man at a time. It’s still unclear what this will look like, though.

Some have guessed that it could work similarly to the system popularized by Grand Theft Auto V, where players can freely choose to switch while playing. This system also forces switches during important story moments, which was kind of done in the first game when the player would switch between Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker.

Not much is known about the actual story of Spider-Man 2 other than the fact that it follows the two allied heroes and will feature Venom as well. It’s unclear if the Symbiote will have affected either Miles or Peter, as the brief glimpse we were shown seems to be the fully-suited demonic Eddie Brock version.

