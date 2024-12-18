Marvel Rivals Invitational: Teams, rules and how to watch

Marvel Rivals has achieved staggering success since launch and now it’s time for the first major tournament in the game. For everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Invitational, look no further.

As the name suggests, the Marvel Rivals Invitational is only open to select teams invited to participate by NetEase, with the event providing fans the first opportunity to see Marvel Rivals in a competitive space. In future tournaments, qualifiers may take place regionally.

Marvel Rivals should shine in the competitive scene and we’ve got all the details you need about the upcoming event.

Marvel Rivals Invitational teams

Four teams are competing in the Marvel Rivals Invitational in North America, fighting for a total prize pool of $20,000. All of the competitors will be playing on PC, with no console players involved in this tournament.

The teams and players are listed below.

NRG

oh Nocturnal

FunFPS

hodsic

Rakattack

Cal

Ultraviolet

Luminosity Gaming (LG)

Fuhhnq

Sikezz

sweetdreams

jay3

gsmVoiD

WeThePeople

CONEY (Substitute)

moderlmorg (Substitute)

NTMR

Aramori

Ryamazing

SuperGomez

Hogz

Karova

Ghasklin

U4RI4

Zelos

benji

Lyte

Cloneman16

Adiosss

SparkChief

Marvel Rivals Invitational rules

The Marvel Rivals Invitational will follow a ban and lock process, though captains can choose to skip this process. In the ban and lock process, team “leaders” will take turns selecting a hero to ban. After the process is complete, up to four heroes will be banned from the match. Participants then choose their character from those that remain.

In terms of maps, all available maps at launch will feature in the tournament. In the double-elimination stage, the map and initial sides are randomly decided by the Organizer, and from the second match onward, the loser from the previous round will start as the attack if the map involves attack and defense.

There will be no pauses or rematches at any stage of the tournament. The prize pool for the tournament is as follows:

Champion: $10,000

Runner-up: $7,000

Third Place: $3,000

Marvel Rivals Invitational schedule

The Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament kicks off on Dec. 20 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT/8am AEST (Dec. 21), while the final takes place at 5pm PT/7pm CT/8pm ET on Dec. 22. For those outside of the US, the final takes place at 1am GMT/11am AEST on Dec. 23.

The full schedule for the tournament is shown below, with times listed in the Eastern Timezone.

Round Time Date Knockout Stage 5pm to 8pm ET Dec. 20 Knockout Stage 8pm to 11pm ET Dec. 20 Lower Bracket 5pm to 8pm ET Dec. 21 Upper Bracket Finals 8pm to 11pm ET Dec. 21 Lower Bracket Finals 5pm to 8pm ET Dec. 22 Grand Finals 8pm to 11pm ET Dec. 22

How to watch the Marvel Rivals Invitational

All matches in the Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament will be broadcast on the official Marvel Rivals Twitch channel.

As the event takes place during the Season Zero Twitch Drops event, watching the action provides the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards including the Will of Galacta Spray and the Will of Galacta Costume.

The event will also coincide with the start of the festive mini Twitch drops event, where watching for one hour will earn you the Winter Stockings Spray.

