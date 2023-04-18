Shroud’s Marvel Snap stream sniping saga comes full circle with Ben Brode challenge

Second Dinner has announced Shroud will be going head-to-head against Marvel Snap creator Ben Brode. This time, the Twitch star won’t be able to stream-snipe—accidentally or otherwise.

A tweet from the official Marvel Snap Twitter account on April 17 showed a Vs. picture featuring Brode and Shroud. It indicated the two will be facing off in a match that will take place on April 19. Not much has been shared about the event aside from its date.

But this already caused hype. Known Marvel Snap streamer Dekkster replied to the tweet almost immediately, joking that because it’s unclear what they are playing, Ben Brode may have actually become an Apex Legends player. One Snap fan declared the event was the “biggest thing” to happen after the Token Shop was introduced.

Get ready for 4/19! pic.twitter.com/II1ImewaXX — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 17, 2023

This head-to-head battle follows Shroud’s confession last year about how he had stream-sniped an opponent while playing Marvel Snap. He eventually won since he had the advantage of seeing what his opponent was hiding in their hand.

“I accidentally stream-sniped somebody yesterday,” the top Twitch streamer said at the time. “It wasn’t really an accident. I kind of did it on purpose, but it wasn’t really on purpose either. I was playing Marvel Snap. I went up against a player that had TTV in his name. I clicked the stream because I was like, ‘Oh is this person live?’ They were live. I saw their hand, and I instantly closed and went ‘fuck.’”

We don’t know what’s going to happen in the Shroud vs Ben Brode match. But of course, it is unlikely that he can still stream snipe since he will face the father of Marvel Snap, and the world will be able to witness this match-up.

The Snap match will likely air on Twitch on Wednesday, April 19.