Shroud admits to getting a win after stream sniping—but did he really cheat?

Shroud had to get something off his chest during his stream this morning, admitting that he had a guilty conscience about something he did while gaming recently.

As someone who is experienced in the art of being stream sniped by people while playing shooting games, Shroud felt the need to come clean about some stream sniping that he did himself—in Marvel Snap.

Feeling conflicted, Shroud waffled between calling the incident intentional and accidental, but the truth is in the eye of the beholder in this incident. Everyone can judge Shroud based on his own recollection of the situation.

“I accidentally stream sniped somebody yesterday,” he said. “It wasn’t really an accident. I kind of did it on purpose, but it wasn’t really on purpose either. I was playing Marvel Snap. I went up against a player that had TTV in his name. I clicked the stream because I was like, ‘oh is this person live?’ They were live. I saw their hand, and I instantly closed and went ‘fuck.’”

Assuming Shroud was telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth, it didn’t seem like he had any malicious intent, but it certainly could have given him an advantage in his matchup. He added that he didn’t believe his knowledge of his opponent’s hand affected the game.

Shroud won the game with both him and his opponent snapping. He said that the win was “easy as fuck,” and though he seemed torn about what happened, he didn’t seem too distraught about getting a win where he could.

“I felt so bad, dude,” he said. “I just wanted to see if he was live. … I should have left, but I had to win. To be fair, the knowledge that I got out of that interaction didn’t help me win, but I still saw his hand, which is fucked up.”