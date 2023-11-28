Should you pull for Martyr or the other Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap? (Nov. 28 to Dec. 5)

Marvel Snap‘s November season, “Higher, Further, Faster,” is based on the release of The Marvels movie, where a majority of the film takes place in space. But whether you should pull one of this season’s newest cards, Martyr, can be up for debate.

Martyr can be used only for one thing, which is her impressive stat line ratio. As the saying goes, though, “you can’t have it all,” and this might be the mantra Martyr embodies since her ability is a drawback that makes her someone who can make or break her user’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know if Martyr and the other Spotlight Caches cards are worth pulling this week in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Martyr abilities, explained

For those who are not familiar, Martyr is a one-cost, four-Power card with the ability that reads “At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game (if possible).” In theory, Martyr is an unplayable card because of her ability which speaks for itself. She is a Captain Marvel type of card, but can make you lose the game in exchange for her amazing stat line ratio of being a cheap yet excellent card in terms of Power.

Martyr is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

To maximize the value of Martyr, you need to put her on decks that either focus on filling the locations with the maximum number of units, or in strategies that lock down locations (primarily with Professor X’s ability to shut down and prevent any form of adding or removing of cards). Her one-cost four-Power stat can be helpful in saving energy for your side while still creating potentially massive Power on your locations.

What cards can you get from the Spotlight Caches from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 in Marvel Snap?

Alongside Martyr, the other cards up for grabs in this week’s Spotlight Cache rotation four-card pool are Jean Grey and Spider-Man 2099. The former is a series five card, meaning her original price in the Token Shop would be 6,000 tokens. The latter, on the other hand, is a series four card and will cost you 3,000 tokens if he appears in your regular Token Shop rotation.

To be controlled is the name of the game for Jean Grey. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Jean Grey is mostly used in Sera Surfer and Guardians decks. Her ability to force you and your opponent to play your first cards every turn on the location where she is placed can potentially disrupt setups, especially if you use Ramp decks that focus on playing high-cost and powerful cards in the late game as your finishers.

The future is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As for Spider-Man 2099, he only works so far in a specific deck type, which is Move. You need to move him to activate his ability to destroy a random card on your opponent’s side of the location where you moved him. Though, this ability only triggers during the first time Spider-Man 2099 is moved, and he just becomes a vanilla four-cost, six-Power card afterwards.

Should you pull for Martyr or the other Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap?

No, you should not pull for Martyr or other Spotlight Cache cards in this week’s rotation, because they’re fairly underwhelming.

With Martyr being the newest card coming to the game, her ability is something that can cause you to lose games. Also, the decks where she can be used currently in the meta, such as Thanos and Elsa decks, are somehow inconsistent when it comes to pulling off their win conditions. Martyr’s stat line is very impressive, but her ability holds her back and makes her almost an unplayable card in the game.

Jean Grey is the best card to pull in this week’s rotation. Her presence can instantly impact the flow of the game, especially in disrupting setups that rely on playing few cards in the late game. Also, she is a great addition to Sera Surfer decks since her three-cost stat can synergize well with the deck, while also providing more control prowess for the deck.

As for Spider-Man 2099, he’s a good card but only for Move decks. His one-time ability also makes him a lackluster unit that isn’t making him useful in the more meta Move decks, such as the Angela and Kraven engine.

If you have a lot of tokens or Spotlight Keys to spend, you might as well target to pull these cards. But overall, they’re not considered must-haves, and you can just save your resources for the other cards coming in Marvel Snap if you do not have much of your in-game resources.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache variants

Here are the variants that you can get from this week’s Spotlight Caches:

Win big or go home. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Martyr “Annihilation” Variant

Artist: Aleksi Briclot

Mutant supremacy. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Jean Grey “Jim Lee” Variant

Artist: Jim Lee

Move and make way for Spider-Man 2099. Screenshot via Snap.fan