Sandman confirmed? Amazing sculpture brings Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to life

The countdown to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is well and truly on—and we could have just seen a tease about Sandman’s appearance.

An incredible sand sculpture has gone on display at the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival showcasing the game’s two Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) going toe-to-toe with Venom.

The symbiotic villain is set to play a central role in the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though is far from the only member of Spider-Man’s expansive gallery of rogues set to appear in the PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Kraven the Hunter and the Lizard are also confirmed to be included among the roster of villains players will face off against when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on Oct. 20, but there could be more.

After all, the core villain of the first game in the series was Mr. Negative, but Doctor Octopus came in as the story developed, with the pair joining forces with Rhino, Scorpion, Electro, and the Vulture to create the Sinister Six.

Kingpin, Norman Osborn, Hammerhead, Black Cat, Silver Sable, Tombstone, Taskmaster, and Screwball also featured in the first game, so we can expect that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have a deeper cast than the trio of villains revealed so far.

The 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival celebrates #Disney100 this summer! Check out this AMAZING sand sculpture featuring Peter, Miles, and Venom from 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2.' Learn more: https://t.co/UyF3pnUG6v #SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/3CRN6NGqYH — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) June 27, 2023

With a giant sand sculpture used to promote the game, surely that means Sandman will be appearing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Stranger things have happened and we already know that Sandman exists within the universe created by Insomniac Games.

One of the collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man, which could be found at the Avengers Tower, was a vial of sand which led Peter Parker to state that he wasn’t sure if Sandman would be released if he opened it.

Of course, the sand sculpture doesn’t confirm anything about Sandman’s inclusion, but we can dream, right? After all, he was the fourth villain Spider-Man ever faced in the comics, behind only the Chameleon, Vulture, and Doctor Octopus.

Sandman is certainly top of the list of villains I would love to see included in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, closely followed by Mysterio, and he would make for an interesting battle.

Hopefully, I’ll get my wish when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches, but for now, I’ll just cling to the small grains of hope I have.

