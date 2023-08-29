‘Nuff said, Bub: Marvel Snap player utilizes lucky location to create massive Wolverine

Sometimes, you need many cards to win a location in Marvel Snap. Other times, you just need a really big Wolverine.

Wolverine literally can’t die in Marvel Snap. Every time he is destroyed or discarded by a card or location effect, he just regenerates himself to another location and even gains plus two Power in the process. His undying prowess was heavily showcased in a post made by Reddit user on FkLemons on Aug. 28, where Wolverine became the game-winner at the Altar of Death location with this immortality mechanic.

In Marvel Snap, there are locations that can bring drawbacks to players, with some making it almost impossible for them to win. But there are some cards that can benefit from those challenging locations, especially if their effects can be spammed using those mechanics.

At Altar of Death, cards that are played there are destroyed in exchange for gaining plus two energy in the next turn. This means that any card that is played there won’t survive unless it is created by a card effect (Doctor Doom, Ultron), or Armor is placed there to prevent cards from being destroyed. But FkLemons didn’t hold back, and spammed Wolverine’s immortality while gathering Power to eventually give them the win.

Their opponent played Galactus on Altar of Death, which destroyed the other two locations. It was a great setup since they managed to create two copies of Nimrod for their side, as well as their own copy of Wolverine. Still, the user outpowered the opponent by merging their Wolverine with Hulk Buster, giving him a total of 11 Power. They followed up by playing Carnage and Deathlok, destroying the merged Wolverine for two more times.

Related: Best Silver Samurai decks in Marvel Snap

All of the destruction made by the user paid off when the game ended, winning after Wolverine’s Power became 17. This triumphed over the 16 Power created by the opponent, giving the user a total of eight cubes in the process.

The post garnered 1,700 upvotes from fans, as well as praises on how creative the play by the user was. “Must’ve been so fun just realising you could destroy him that much without even knowing if he’d get high enough,” one user commented. “At least that’s what I’d be like hahaha sick play either way, best win is a close win.”

Indeed, location effects can either make or break your game in Marvel Snap. But in the user’s case, it was a total win for them when Altar of Death appeared thanks to the immortal mutant on their side.

About the author