‘No mercy’: Fans agree Marvel Snap’s latest hot Location is pure chaotic fun

Locations in Marvel Snap play a huge role in every match, to the point that it can change the flow of the game in an instant. One of the newest additions to locations, Tarnax IV, can either make or break your game—and fans are embracing the chaos.

Tarnax IV is one of the new featured locations this season, Higher, Further, Faster, which kicked off in early November. Every time a card is played here, it transforms into another card of the same cost. The catch is that the transformed card is completely random, and it is up to the RNG to decide if you can be lucky enough to get a better card or a unit that can completely disrupt your strategy.

As one lucky player showcased via Reddit, Tarnax IV proved essential in their win over the opponent. They played the six-cost, 10-Power She-Hulk in the location and it transformed into the devourer of worlds Galactus. Since Galactus is their only card in the location and they are “winning” Tarnax IV, its effect to destroy the other two locations was triggered. The player easily won after their opponent only had a one-cost, two-Power X23 on their side of the location. They added they are “loving” the new location and the chaos it can cause.

Another player showed off Tarnax IV’s power, but this time from a losing position. Their opponent got the upper hand in their match because of Tarnax IV. Their opponent played the six-cost, nine-Power America Chavez which transformed into Hela. The latter’s ability to bring back their discarded units to random locations then became game-changing after their Swarm and Mobius were placed in the Project Pegasus location.

Sometimes, Tarnax IV’s RNG nature can come back to bite you. The same player faced a Destroy deck user and in a surprising turn of events, Tarnax IV gave their opponent a copy of Destroyer after they played Knull there. For those who are not familiar, Destroyer does what he does best when played—to destroy everything on your board in exchange for its massive six-cost, 15-Power stat line. This scenario changed the flow of the match in a snap and heavily favored the Destroy deck, making the player lose once again because of the new location.

Other users also shared their hilarious experiences with Tarnax IV, proving that the location is a ground for creating some of the most epic and unexpected card transformations in the game.

With the Higher, Further, Faster season coming to an end next week, Dec. 5, a new season will debut in Marvel Snap. This December, it’ll be the Hellfire Gala season which will introduce a bunch of new cards, headlined by Sebastian Shaw as the season pass card. New features such as the Albums and Deck Builder will also make their way to the game.