Marvel’s Wolverine’s leaked cast sheds light on X-Men characters in game

A plethora of X-Men and Marvel characters were revealed in Insomniac Games’ Wolverine following Dec. 18 leaks.

The latest leaks shed light on Wolverine and Insomniac’s plans for the coming years. Most notably, the gameplay and cast were leaked. While the cast featured a star-studded lineup, it also revealed the characters set to appear in the game. These include multiple X-Men and Marvel characters with a strong connection to Wolverine in the comic books.

As far as X-Men go, Wolverine won’t be the only mutant making an appearance in the game. While that was naturally expected, the number of X-Men characters is colossal. The cast includes Mister Sinister, Jean Grey, Sabretooth, Mystique, Leech, and Sunfire. Logan’s love interest, Jean, was also shown to be a playable character in the title. The list is as follows:

Wolverine, played by Liam McIntyre

Jean Grey, played by Kirzia Bajos

Mister Sinister, played by Troy Baker

Sabretooth, played by Brett Gipson

Mystique, played by Nicole Pacent

Lady Deathstrike, played by Jolean Kim

Sasquatch, played by Jeff Nordling

Sunfire, played by Jonathan Toshiobu Tanigaki

Omega Red, played by Raphael Korkhill

Callisto, played by Debra Wilson

Tyger Tiger, played by Kelly Hu

Leech, played by Noga Wind

Davina, played by Pragathi Guruprasad

The list of characters enables us to theorize the plot of the game, especially since some of these heroes have also been given a minor description of their roles.

Jean is set to look after Leech in some kind of safehouse, while Davina leads a mutant village in Madripoor. Mystique is supposedly assuming the identity of Bolivar Trask in Madripoor. In the comic books, Trask was responsible for creating the Sentinel program, which eventually led to events like Days of Future Past. Sunfire is set to be a mutant freedom fighter in Tokyo. And Mister Sinister is the adoptive father of Wolverine, while Sabretooth is his adopted brother.

Marvel’s Wolverine is expected to release in fall 2026. This means there are still three years before it launches, and a lot can change before then.