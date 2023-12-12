Marvel Snap’s newest Series 5 card is a morbidly obese circus freak who will eat your deck

Marvel Snap’s newest series five card is hungry, so you better fill your deck with good and powerful eats.

Fred Dukes, more commonly known as Blob, is most known for being a villain of the X-Men after his first appearance back in 1964’s X-Men #3 comic. And also, he’s known for his massive girth.

In the comics and other appearances, Blob is morbidly obese, and it makes him immovable. Both of these characteristics are on display in his Marvel Snap appearance, giving him some huge potential as a playable card in certain decks.

Here’s everything to know about Snap’s newest series five entry.

Marvel Snap new Series Five card: Blob

He’s a big boy with big power. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Six cost, four power

Six cost, four power Card text: On Reveal: Merge your deck into this. (and gain its total Power) Ongoing: Can’t be moved.

Blob is unique in the fact that he’s both an On Reveal and Ongoing card, which means he can be countered by two tech cards, but only Cosmo will really have a big effect on him.

Blob’s On Reveal is to basically eat every card left in your deck and gain its power. The caveat here is that he’s a six-cost card, and by that time in the game, he will likely not have much to eat. This means he’s enabled by cards like Psylocke, Wave, or Electro that will help play him earlier.

His biggest contribution to the meta, however, is his ability to completely nullify Darkhawk decks. Since Darkhawk gains power for each card left in your deck, Blob is a direct counter, effectively bringing Darkhawk down to zero from whatever its Ongoing ability gave.

One potential instant-snap location for Blob is Vibranium Mines. Each card played at that location will add 12 power to your deck, so that could make Blob unimaginably large in the final plays of the game.

Blob is available to secure this week in Spotlight Caches and in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.