Marvel Snap’s newest card is a swampy nightmare for Bounce and Zoo decks

Rejoice, Marvel Snap players. New cards are now on an all-new schedule, releasing at 2pm CT on Tuesdays as opposed to late the night before.

The first card to get the Tuesday release treatment is Man-Thing. He’s half-man, half-thing, and all swamp monster, and he’s here to lower the power of cards on the other side of the board at his location.

This effect is nothing new in Snap, but his card text makes him especially powerful in the current meta. He could really shake things up in the next few weeks and genuinely win locations on his own.

Here’s all there is to know about Man-Thing in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap new Series Four card: Man-Thing

Card stats: 4 Cost, 5 Power

4 Cost, 5 Power Card text: Ongoing: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.

Man-Thing is here and he’s ready to wreak havoc on any deck that relies on low-cost cards, which is decidedly quite a few, especially lately. The resurgence of Bounce and Zoo decks thanks to cards like Elsa Bloodstone may be coming to an end.

While it’s a direct counter to decks like the aforementioned, Man-Thing might just be a decent four-drop overall. The majority of cards played throughout a match are one, two, or three-cost, so he has a good chance to deal a significant blow to one lane per game.

Man-Thing also has tremendous potential in “junk” decks, like ones including Viper, Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, and Debrii, which are built to fill your opponent’s side of the board with low-power cards. He’ll make their impact even more devastating.

But this card also just makes Luke Cage that much stronger. A hugely popular meta tech card, Cage prevents any card from having their power reduced. He’ll be even more powerful with Man-Thing running rampant this week.

With three more cards due to come in October’s Bloodstone season, the meta may shift quite a bit, just as it did in Loki’s season last month.

