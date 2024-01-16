Marvel Snap’s newest card is a bug-man from Planet Hulk who likes when you lose cards

Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season is roaring on with a new card for Jan. 16, and it’s a creepy little bug-man alien who is another addition to the Discard archetype.

Marvel fans may know Miek from his appearances in movies like Thor Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, but many will recognize him as the rock-man Korg’s best buddy. In the comics, he’s part of an insectoid race on Sakaar, the location of Planet Hulk, which makes him properly fit the January 2024 season’s theme.

Here are all the details about the newest card in Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season, Korg’s best buddy, Miek.

Marvel Snap new Series 4 card: Miek

Good discard potential. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: One cost, one power

One cost, one power Card text: “After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.”

It’s really difficult to tell where Miek fits in the meta because none of his stats are that great. At 1/1, his power possibilities are limited, and the fact that he randomly moves can create issues with clogging up the board.

Obviously, he seems like a decent fit into any Discard deck, but the fact that he’s a one-cost leaves him susceptible to Killmonger unless paired with Caiera. And playing Caiera on turn three means that’s one more turn where you’re not discarding and he’s not gaining power.

Other than that, there doesn’t seem to be much use for Miek in a stock discard deck, but it’s tough to tell until getting some serious play-time with the card. As it stands, though, it’s tough to pick which card could get cut in favor of Miek.

Between a combination of discard mainstays like Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, Apocalypse, Dracula, Mobius, and MODOK, it just doesn’t seem like there’s enough room or reason to play Miek other than the novelty of a new card.

Unfortunately, it feels like Miek could be another dud like Hercules, but I’m hoping I’m wrong.