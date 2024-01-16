Category:
Marvel
TCG

Marvel Snap’s newest card is a bug-man from Planet Hulk who likes when you lose cards

He's a creepy little guy.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 02:00 pm
|
Updated: Jan 16, 2024 02:07 pm
Marvel Snap Planet Hulk season art.
Image via Nuverse

Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season is roaring on with a new card for Jan. 16, and it’s a creepy little bug-man alien who is another addition to the Discard archetype.

Marvel fans may know Miek from his appearances in movies like Thor Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, but many will recognize him as the rock-man Korg’s best buddy. In the comics, he’s part of an insectoid race on Sakaar, the location of Planet Hulk, which makes him properly fit the January 2024 season’s theme.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Here are all the details about the newest card in Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season, Korg’s best buddy, Miek.

Marvel Snap new Series 4 card: Miek

Marvel Snap card art for Miek.
Good discard potential. Image via Second Dinner
  • Card stats: One cost, one power
  • Card text: “After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.”

It’s really difficult to tell where Miek fits in the meta because none of his stats are that great. At 1/1, his power possibilities are limited, and the fact that he randomly moves can create issues with clogging up the board.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Obviously, he seems like a decent fit into any Discard deck, but the fact that he’s a one-cost leaves him susceptible to Killmonger unless paired with Caiera. And playing Caiera on turn three means that’s one more turn where you’re not discarding and he’s not gaining power.

Other than that, there doesn’t seem to be much use for Miek in a stock discard deck, but it’s tough to tell until getting some serious play-time with the card. As it stands, though, it’s tough to pick which card could get cut in favor of Miek.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Between a combination of discard mainstays like Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, Apocalypse, Dracula, Mobius, and MODOK, it just doesn’t seem like there’s enough room or reason to play Miek other than the novelty of a new card.

Unfortunately, it feels like Miek could be another dud like Hercules, but I’m hoping I’m wrong.

related content

Read Article The best Lockjaw decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Close up artwork of Marvel's Lockjaw from Marvel Snap.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
The best Lockjaw decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Infinaut decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them (January 2024)
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Best Infinaut decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them (January 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Hercules decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Marvel Comics Hercules
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Best Hercules decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes
Marvel Snap art featuring Galactus and other heroes.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 13, 2024
Read Article Best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap
Miles Morales' Spider-Man swings on a web in Marvel Snap.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 12, 2024

Related Content

Read Article The best Lockjaw decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Close up artwork of Marvel's Lockjaw from Marvel Snap.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
The best Lockjaw decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Infinaut decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them (January 2024)
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Best Infinaut decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them (January 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Hercules decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Marvel Comics Hercules
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Best Hercules decks in Marvel Snap for January 2024
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes
Marvel Snap art featuring Galactus and other heroes.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 13, 2024
Read Article Best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap
Miles Morales' Spider-Man swings on a web in Marvel Snap.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 12, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.