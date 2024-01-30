Category:
Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card is one of very few heroes found worthy of Thor’s hammer

In fact, he's probably better.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jan 30, 2024 02:00 pm
Marvel Snap art featuring Wolverine, Deadpool, and Venom.
Image via Nuverse

If you’re a fan of Thor and how he plays in Marvel Snap, get ready for Beta Ray Bill.

The newest Series Five card in Marvel Snap, added today as the final card in the Planet Hulk season, is one of the very few heroes who have been determined to be worthy of wielding Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

Beta Ray Bill is one of these heroes, but he didn’t start out that way. He began as Thor’s rival as the alien tussled with the Norse god of thunder over the hammer’s ownership. Eventually, though, Beta Ray Bill was granted a mighty weapon of his own: Stormbreaker.

And although he should’ve gone for the head, Thor wielded the weapon in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies. Now, both Stormbreaker and Bill are joining Snap as part of this year’s roadmap.

Here’s everything to know about the final card in Planet Hulk’s January 2024 season, Beta Ray Bill.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Beta Ray Bill

Marvel Snap card art for Beta Ray Bill.
He’s here. Image via Second Dinner
  • Card stats: Four cost, six power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.”
Marvel Snap Stormbreaker card
Will ye be worthy? Image via Second Dinner

Stormbreaker

  • Card stats: Zero cost, one power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Double Beta Ray Bill’s Power.”

So, yeah. He’s Thor, but stronger. Bill’s got a higher cost and higher power than Thor, but Stormbreaker functions in the same way that Mjolnir does as it will double Bill’s power. But he could end up being one of the better cards added this season.

As a four-cost, Bill’s downfall compared to Thor is that he costs one more energy. But that can easily be mitigated by adding Zabu to your deck to play Bill out on the same turn as Thor, who will likely remain in the same deck.

Jane Foster will also be a likely combo with both Bill and Thor as she can pull both of the weapons from your deck if they haven’t been drawn already. In theory, you can play Thor on three, Bill on four, and Jane on five for some big power swings.

Beta Ray Bill is available in this week’s Spotlight Cache, in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens, and will become a Series Five card after that.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.