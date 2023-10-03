Marvel Snap’s new season pass card is potentially so good it got Kitty Pryde nerfed preemptively

Marvel Snap’s October season has just arrived, chock full of appropriately spooky cards and variants, but the season pass card will likely be one of its biggest draws.

Elsa Bloodstone is a monster hunter whose affiliations include the Midnight Sons, Fearless Defenders, and Doom’s Avengers, and gained her powers including super strength and immortality from a magical stone that bears her family’s name.

Marvel Snap ‘Bloodstone’ season pass card: Elsa Bloodstone

She’s got potential. Image via Marvel Snap News

Card stats: Two Cost, two Power

Two Cost, two Power Card text: If you play another card to fill a location, give it plus three-Power.

If you enjoy playing decks and cards that benefit from filling locations (Mojo and Dazzler come to mind) you’re likely going to have a lot of fun using Elsa Bloodstone’s Marvel Snap ability, which is not Ongoing or On Reveal, meaning it can’t be canceled out.

Elsa seems to be at least partly responsible for the recent Snap nerf to Kitty Pryde, which saw her starting power drop from two to zero. Once Elsa is played, Kitty can be played as the fourth card at a location repeatedly, getting plus-three power each time, on top of the one she receives each time she returns to your hand.

Deckbuilders are likely already theorycrafting where Elsa fits into decks, including ones such as Bounce decks with Hit-Monkey, Kitty Pryde, Mysterio, and Bishop, which all benefit from filling the board.

Cards that can move, like Nightcrawler or Jeff, will also benefit greatly.

The Marvel Snap season pass for October also includes variants for Elsa, Blade, and Ghost Rider. Throughout the season, new locations and cards will also be made available, on top of Midnight Suns variants, in partnership with 2K Games.

Elsa Bloodstone is available now in the season pass, and won’t become available in Spotlight Caches for several months. So if you want to nab her while you still can, make sure to get the pass for October.

