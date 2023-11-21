Marvel Snap’s latest Series 5 card is junk deck’s dream—or nightmare

Marvel Snap’s third new card of the “Higher, Further, Faster” season this November has just arrived, and it’s one that fans of junk decks will be highly pleased with. Say hello to Annihilus.

Annihilus is described as “an interdimensional insectoid conqueror and tyrant hailing from the Negative Zone, a pocket dimension located on Earth-616,” according to the Marvel Fandom wiki page.

The wiki also says he “is a Nihilist obsessed with extending his own lifespan and will destroy any being that threatens his existence.” And that’s about as fitting of a description for how this card works as we can imagine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Snap card for Nov. 21, Annihilus.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Annihilus

Big power, big text. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Five Cost, Seven Power

Five Cost, Seven Power Card text: On Reveal: Your cards with 0 or less Power switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.

Annihilus is all about the junk deck archetype, which are decks built around filling your opponent’s board, deck, and hand with “junk.” That’s what his On Reveal ability is all about, but it requires filling your own side of the board with junk to begin with.

Because of this, Annihilus will pair well with cards like The Hood, Sentry, and Debrii, which all put unwanted cards on your side of the board. If allowed, Annihilus will send those cards to the opponent and prevent them from playing at those locations. And if the cards have no room to be sent over, they will instead be destroyed, which is also a positive.

Annihilus will also go well in decks featuring Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, and Viper, and become a great counter to Hazmat, High Evolutionary, Man-Thing, and anything else that lowers power on your cards.

As a Series Five card, Annihilus can be purchased with 6,000 Collector’s Tokens or by getting lucky in this week’s Spotlight Cache.