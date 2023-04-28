Marvel Snap’s Guardians of the Galaxy season confirmed in hilarious Ben Brode dev update video

The soundtrack is going to be a banger.

Marvel Snap’s May 2023 season will feature a bunch of a-holes.

The Guardians of the Galaxy have been confirmed to take center stage in the upcoming season in a hilarious new developer update video from Second Dinner today, starring none other than Ben Brode.

Don't touch that dial—Guardians Greatest Hits—the most radical season of MARVEL SNAP, is coming soon to a screen near you soon! pic.twitter.com/qiob6ONGHZ — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 28, 2023

The studio’s chief development officer and former Hearthstone game director dressed up as a 1980s DJ for the season’s theme, “Guardians Greatest Hits,” as an homage to Peter Quill A.K.A. Star-Lord and his obsession with that era’s music and culture.

The season pass will include Nebula along with variants for Gamora and Star-Lord, along with two Guardians-themed card backs, and the standard rewards of Gold, Credits, Boosters, and Mystery Variants.

In the video, Brode funnily reveals what data mines and leaks showed months ago with Nebula being confirmed as the upcoming season’s season pass card and first Series Five entry. She’s a one-energy, one-Power card that will gain two Power for each turn the opposition doesn’t play a card at her location.

The video also confirmed the addition of four other new Series Five cards coming in the season, including Iron Lad, Howard the Duck, The Living Tribunal, and a card that will have big implications for several non-ability cards in the game, High Evolutionary.

Iron Lad – May 9

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Howard the Duck – May 16

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.

High Evolutionary – May 23

Card stats: 4 Energy, 7 Power

4 Energy, 7 Power Card text: At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.

The Living Tribunal – May 30

Card stats: 6 Energy, 4 Power

6 Energy, 4 Power Card text: Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.

Brode also announced several new locations coming in the season, including Deep Space and Milano, both of which are appropriately Guardians-themed to coincide with the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie on May 5.

Marvel Snap’s “Guardians Greatest Hits” season begins on May 1 at 10pm CT.