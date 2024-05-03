Marvel Snap’s cutest season yet, A Blink in Time, kicks off next week with 5 new cards

A new month means a new season of Marvel Snap cards is on the way, and May is themed all around the team known as the Exiles.

This month’s season pass card is Blink, a five/seven card that will swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck. This has huge potential to be paired with low-cost cards like Wasp, or high-cost cards to guarantee it will swap into a higher-cost one for a massive swing.

This month’s full schedule looks strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joining Blink in week one will be Nocturne, that week’s Spotlight Cache card. An alternate universe character, Nocturne is a three/five and from a universe where Scarlet Witch and Nightcrawler had a daughter. She can move once, and when she moves, it will replace their location with a new one, basically combining the abilities of her multiversal parents.

On May 14, Sage joins the Spotlight Cache, a three/zero that will add plus-two power for each different power among all the other cards at their location, meaning she’ll add all unique power costs on both sides of the board.

Next is Namora, a five/six Atlantean who will add five power to each of your cards that are alone at another location, bringing buffs to fellow sea-dwellers like Namor or Orca. Namora will be in the Spotlight Cache on May 21.

The final new card on May 28 is Sasquatch. This yeti is a six/10 that will cost one less for each card played last turn, meaning it will make for a big addition to any bounce deck featuring cards like Beast or a lot of one-costs.

Marvel Snap’s newest season begins next week on May 7 and will also add a new season pass, more variants, more albums, and other additions to the game.

