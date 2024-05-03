Marvel Snap’s cutest season yet, A Blink in Time, kicks off next week with 5 new cards

A new month means a new season of Marvel Snap cards is on the way, and May is themed all around the team known as the Exiles.
This month’s season pass card is Blink, a five/seven card that will swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck. This has huge potential to be paired with low-cost cards like Wasp, or high-cost cards to guarantee it will swap into a higher-cost one for a massive swing.
Joining Blink in week one will be Nocturne, that week’s Spotlight Cache card. An alternate universe character, Nocturne is a three/five and from a universe where Scarlet Witch and Nightcrawler had a daughter. She can move once, and when she moves, it will replace their location with a new one, basically combining the abilities of her multiversal parents.
On May 14, Sage joins the Spotlight Cache, a three/zero that will add plus-two power for each different power among all the other cards at their location, meaning she’ll add all unique power costs on both sides of the board.
Next is Namora, a five/six Atlantean who will add five power to each of your cards that are alone at another location, bringing buffs to fellow sea-dwellers like Namor or Orca. Namora will be in the Spotlight Cache on May 21.
The final new card on May 28 is Sasquatch. This yeti is a six/10 that will cost one less for each card played last turn, meaning it will make for a big addition to any bounce deck featuring cards like Beast or a lot of one-costs.
Marvel Snap’s newest season begins next week on May 7 and will also add a new season pass, more variants, more albums, and other additions to the game.