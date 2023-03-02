Marvel Snap Token Tuesday: All upcoming bundle details for March 2023

A new way to acquire Collector’s Token is available for Marvel Snap players, Token Tuesday is the new series of weekly Bundles available in the Marvel Snap shop tab that will offer Collector’s Tokens and Boosters at the price of Gold.

Each of these bundles will act as the main way to buy large amounts of Tokens, while players will continue to receive Tokens in their Collector’s Reserves. Bundles will be in the shop for all players who have reached at least Collection Level 500 for 24 hours starting at 9pm CT every Tuesday of the month.

Each week has a bundle with varying values of prices and content and below you can check the contents and prices for the selected bundles for March.

Token Tuesday Bundle details in Marvel Snap

From Feb. 28 to Mar. 1: 400 Collector’s Tokens and 15 Boosters for 450 Gold.

From Mar. 7 to Mar. 8: 800 Collector’s Tokens and 65 Boosters for 450 Gold

From Mar. 14 to Mar. 15: 600 Collector’s Tokens and 35 Boosters for 450 Gold

From Mar. 21 to Mar. 22: 400 Collector’s Tokens and 15 Boosters for 450 Gold

Overall, players who purchase all four bundles will receive a total of 2,200 Collector’s Tokens and 130 boosters for 2,400 gold, resulting in a token/gold ratio of 0.92. These bundles are much more generous in terms of Collector’s Token than any bundle previously in Marvel Snap and will contribute to the collections of many players.

Should you buy the Tuesday Token Bundle?

Players who have yet to complete their series three card collections will be able to greatly benefit from these values to accelerate their respective collections. Players who have already completed their collections should probably only purchase the bundles if they want to get their hands on newly released cards in series five, as the amounts of Collector’s Token received by Collector’s Reserves increase after completing series three.

Where to spend Collector’s Token in Marvel Snap?

Currently, the Collector’s Token are only intended to be used to acquire cards from series three or the ultimate variants. The cards cost in the Token Shop are as follows.

Series three: 1,000 Collector’s Tokens

Series four: 3,000 Collector’s Tokens

Series five: 6,000 Collector’s Tokens

Ultimate Variants: 5,000 Collector’s Tokens

This article will be updated as new bundles are confirmed for future months.