Marvel Snap player’s Doctor Octopus strategy backfires after surprising lockdown

Some cards in Marvel Snap have a high risk, high reward effect that makes players gamble in certain situations to pull off their strategy. One of those is Doctor Octopus, who has a great stat line of five-cost, 10-Power, but with an ability that can either make or break your match.

Just like how he uses his robotic tentacles in the Marvel universe, Doctor Octopus can pull up to four random cards from the opponent’s hand to the location where you play him. All of the pulled cards do not need energies to be played, so their effects will be triggered with Doctor Octopus’ effect. This was demonstrated in a Reddit post from user APracticalGal on July 29, who pulled all the lockdown cards in their game of Marvel Snap to just a single location.

The opponent’s cards that were pulled with Doctor Octopus’ effect were Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X. Storm floods the location where she is played, making it unplayable during the succeeding turns. As for Spider-Man, he prevents the opponent from playing cards in the location where he is placed during the next turn. Professor X, on the other hand, completely shuts down a location which prevents both players to add or remove cards which are already placed there.

The user did not mention if they managed to win the match in the end. But the play garnered comments from other users, with most of them mentioning that Jeff the Baby Landshark is the only card that can get through a locked location.

Still, this just proves that with great power comes great responsibility, and the user was also the one who locked themselves in this awkward situation.

