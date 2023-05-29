Marvel Snap player wins on two of the hardest locations in the game with this epic play

Locations play a big factor in Marvel Snap, providing challenges, advantages, and disadvantages to change how the games pan out, including some pretty restrictive effects.

The latter is what happened to Reddit user /u/Gav_mmmmmmwmmmm who posted a video clip of their end-game result in a match where Death’s Domain and Bar With No Name locations appeared. Death’s Domain destroys all cards played there, while Bar With No Name is won by the player with the least Power there at the end of the game.

Still, the user managed to win on those two locations by doing a pretty epic and unexpected play. The first play was the Arnim Zola (which was affected by Mister Negative, making it a zero-cost, six-Power card) play. This targeted Luke Cage in the process, summoning a copy of it in Death’s Domain. The cloned Luke Cage did not count as a play since it was added through Arnim Zola’s effect, with the user eventually winning Death’s Domain in the process.

This was followed by the Viper play in Bar With No Name, where it transferred the six-Power Arnim Zola to the opponent’s side of the location. Through this, the opponent gained plus six Power, making it a total of seven Power to lose the said location. The game ended with the user winning all locations and gaining eight cubes in total, making it a lopsided victory for them.

The post gained almost a thousand upvotes and praises from some users, with some calling it an “extreme play.” This just proves that not all the hard locations are almost unwinnable, and there are creative ways to assert dominance on those.

