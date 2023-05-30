Marvel Snap player ruins a location over and over again in this hilarious play

In Marvel Snap, it’s not just the cards that dictate how a player can win a game. With the locations being a game-changing factor, their effects can alter the flow of a match, for better or worse. But for a location known as Ruins, there’s no effect at all.

Players just need to play their standard strategies to win games in Marvel Snap when Ruins appears in game, and ultimate have the higher Power there. There’s one card in the game that can turn any location to Ruins: one of Spider-Man’s foes, Rhino. But ruining a location one time wasn’t enough for Reddit user JustinBible in a play posted to Reddit on May 28—they ruined the location a staggering 10 times.

It all happened because of a certain combo achieved by using the Absorbing Man, Wong, and Odin setup. Rhino has an On Reveal effect to ruin the location where he is played. This was copied by Absorbing Man, ruining the same location the second time. Wong was then played, and ended with Odin who re-activated all the On Reveal abilities of Rhino and Absorbing Man. But this time, Wong was already present, triggering all the On Reveal abilities there to happen twice.

This combination all resulted in ruining the same location 10 times. The user, however, lost the game after tying the K’un Lun location and falling behind in the Dark Dimension location for 19 points. This is a lot bigger compared to the two-point difference on the ruined location, which was only two points.

Still, the user’s play garnered more than 2,000 upvotes, as well as some hilarious praises and comments from other Marvel Snap players with a little taste for destruction.

