Marvel Snap player pulls off incredible low-Power win with Cerebro and a lucky location

In Marvel Snap, there are locations that can disrupt your desired strategy and setup. This includes Collapsed Mine, which gives players unnecessary rocks, and you need to skip an entire turn just to destroy those.

In the case of one lucky Marvel Snap player, OlorunRises, they managed to make something out of nothing, which was to use those rocks as a weapon to eventually win.

The big-brained gamer was using a Cerebro Zero deck. The main strategy there is to use Cerebro to pump up the Power of their dozen cards, many of which were mostly zero-Power. The player, who shared the epic play on Reddit on Aug. 25, then used cards like Adam Warlock and Morbius to fuel up the deck with more zero-cards.

In the play, the Cerebro Zero engine paved the way for boosting the rocks created by the Collapsed Mine location.

The user also played Mystique which copied Cerebro’s ability, giving a total of plus four Power bonus to all zero-Power cards. But their opponent made a move that made things more interesting and fortunately favorable for the gamer; the Legion play.

Legion was played on the Collapsed Mine location on turn five, which gave two more batches of rocks on the other locations and boosted the Cerebro Zero strategy even further. The opponent could have actually just won the game by destroying all the rocks, or keeping Jeff on the Angela location, but they’ll live and learn.

Instead, they opted to retreat in the face of three rock-filled 16-Power locations.

