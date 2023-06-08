Marvel Snap player plays themselves with backfiring Galactus strategy

Galactus is arguably still the most hated card in all of Marvel Snap. His ability to destroy two locations in a match is truly game-changing. The straightforward strategy revolving around the “Devourer of Worlds” typically became a predictable scenario – but not for Reddit user Gbreh.

The user posted a screenshot of their endgame result which showed how they won the match with the hep of their opponent. This happened because of the usual Galactus strategy wherein cards like Green Goblin and Hobgoblin are played to disrupt the other side of a location, giving negative Power to the non-Galactus user while keeping the location free for the troll. This plan doesn’t go to plan when Mojoworld is in effect though.

Here, the player with more cards gains 100 Power. The user’s opponent intended to disrupt them with the goblins and their negative Power. But this backfired when Mojoworld’s plus 100 Power bonus was given to the user, consuming the negative Power and turning it into a gigantic 93-Power location in the process.

There was no sign of cards like Scarlet Witch or the Reality Stone to change the location and turn it to Mojorworld, so it was all an error from the opponent. The post garnered more than a thousand upvotes on Reddit. Some even theorised that the opponent could be a bot of some sort. There were also comments of disbelief, calling the opponent’s play a “troll.”

But whether it is a troll play or not, we can’t deny how lucky the user was to win the game with the help of their opponent. But hey, I wouldn’t turn down eight free cubes, so why would they?

