Marvel Snap player illustrates how Viper may be the best Galactus counter there is

In Marvel Snap, there are a lot of ways to win games. This includes the infamous Galactus strategy where players need to trigger the devourer of worlds’ ability to destroy the other two locations, but one player had the perfect counter.

In Reddit user ericCartmanwannabe’s case, they fought back against the Galactus strategy their opponent used in one of the most creative and devastating ways possible. As seen on their post on Aug. 27, they used Viper, which is one of the best tech cards in the game to turn the tide of the match in an instant.

Viper has the ability to transfer a random card from the location where it is played to the opponent’s side. The user played Viper to eventually return Hobgoblin, which is a five-cost, negative eight-Power card that was played by the opponent, to eventually transfer itself to the user’s side of the location. To make things more interesting, the user also played Shang-Chi, which easily destroyed the opponent’s Knull and Death combo since both of these cards have nine or more Power.

The opponent was left with only Galactus and Hobgoblin on their side, making for a total of negative one Power in the process. The user prevailed after creating six Power on the lone Galactus location. Fans got impressed with the sneaky play, with the post garnering 1,200 upvotes and praises from some users because of the play’s creativity.

The Galactus strategy may seem to be a total wrecking force in Marvel Snap. But sometimes, great counters can come along the way, including what Viper can bring to the table.

