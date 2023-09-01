Latest Marvel Snap OTA update finally makes Cerebro Five viable again

The latest Marvel Snap “over the air” (OTA) balance update, which has gone live today, includes several card adjustments for old and new cards, with the Doctor Doom change being the highlight of this week’s patch.

Doctor Doom was released in Marvel Snap as a card that creates a DoomBot unit for each other location. His ability made him one of the most popular and consistent cards in the entire game since he can swarm the locations with great five-Power DoomBots.

This led to developer Second Dinner nerfing him in June, lowering the Power of the DoomBots to four. Now, the original five-cost is back, making decks like the Cerebro Five strategy a viable offensive engine once again.

“In hindsight, the timing for our previous nerf to Doctor Doom wasn’t ideal. While he was dominating, we had Spider-Ham coming with an elbow from the top rope and Move decks were on the rise, so his stock was already going to dip,” Second Dinner said. “In the weeks since, the metagame has shifted further, with Professor X becoming a lockdown favorite once again and Captain Marvel challenging locations left and right. We’re confident Doom deserves at least a return to his former glory in order to compete.”

August 31st — Balance Updates!



Today's update includes three nerfs and two buffs, one of which will look very familiar to you.

The other card that received a buff in this OTA balance update is Lady Deathstrike, who just arrived in the game this August. Her Power increased from three to four while keeping her five-cost stat.

Second Dinner said it wanted Lady Deathstrike to “land on solid ground,” making the power adjustment to encourage more players to include her in decks.

Captain Marvel, Legion, and Rockslide, on the other hand, all got their own dose of nerfs. Both Captain Marvel and Legion’s Power were reduced by one since both are key cards in the rising Move meta deck with the Angela and Kraven package. Second Dinner mentioned Legion even made the list of top four performing cards for a few weeks already thanks to his ability to instantly manipulate the locations.

[Captain Marvel]



[Old] 4/5 – At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (if possible)

[Change] 4/5 -> 4/4

As for Rockslide, his whole stat line was tweaked, now making him a three-cost, three-Power card that still puts two rocks in the opponent’s deck. This may be a blessing in disguise since Rockslide now joins the roster of three-cost Snap cards that can be part of the ever-so-reliable and relatively meta Sera Surfer deck.

Doctor Doom

Old: 6/5 – On Reveal: Add a four-Power DoomBot to each other location.

Change: DoomBot: 6/4 to 6/5

Captain Marvel

Old: 4/5 – At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game (if possible).

Change: 4/5 to 4/4

Legion

Old: 5/8 – On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.

Change: 5/8 to 5/7

Rockslide

Old: 4/5 – On Reveal: Shuffle two Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Change: 4/5 to 3/3

Lady Deathstrike

Old: 5/3 – On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.

Change: 5/3 to 5/4

