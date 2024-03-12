Category:
New Marvel Snap data mine includes Exiles-themed season coming in May

New month, new season, new decks, and more.
Published: Mar 12, 2024 11:47 am
Marvel Snap emote artwork 2024
Image via Second Dinner

A new monthly Marvel Snap update means new data mines showing off future content.

Thanks to data miners like those at MarvelSnapZone and @MarvelSnapBugle on Twitter, we have our first looks at what’s coming in May 2024 in Marvel Snap, and it’s a lesser-known team in the Marvel universe.

Here’s what was found within the Marvel Snap March 12 patch, teasing May 2024’s season, themed around Exiles.

Marvel Snap May 2024 leak: Exiles

Marvel Snap Blink/Exiles season art
Pretty in purple. Image via MarvelSnapZone

The data-mined cards from the March 12 update in Marvel Snap tease cards coming in just a few months. The May 2024 season looks to be themed around the Exiles team, led by the mutant named Blink, and several other new or old members of the comic book squad.

The art above was data mined, teasing Blink as the season pass card, along with variants for Psylocke and Sabretooth. But several other new cards were found, too.

Keep in mind that data-mined cards are often changed before their release, including both their stats and card texts.

Blink

Blink Marvel Snap card
Big power plays? Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter
  • Card stats: Five cost, seven power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck.”

Nocturne

Nocturne Marvel Snap card
Another location-changer and a mover, too.Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter
  • Card stats: Three cost, five power
  • Card text: “You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.”

Sage

Sage Marvel Snap card
Should combo well with Elsa Bloodstone. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter
  • Card stats: Four cost, one power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Plus-two power for each different power among all other cards here.”

Sasquatch

Sasquatch Marvel Snap card
Bounce decks will have fun with him. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter
  • Card stats: Six cost, 10 power
  • Card text: “Costs one less for each card you played last turn.”

Namora

Namora Marvel Snap card
She fits in well with Namor and Attuma. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter
  • Card stats: Five cost, five power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Give plus-five power to each of your cards alone at another location.”

Again, it bears repeating that these cards are all subject to change. Monthly Snap updates reveal future content, and most cards are tweaked before their official release. As of now, though, these cards are all looking very fun or, at the least, quite interesting in their potential implications in future decks.

Marvel Snap’s May 2024 season will likely begin on May 7.

