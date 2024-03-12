A new monthly Marvel Snap update means new data mines showing off future content.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to data miners like those at MarvelSnapZone and @MarvelSnapBugle on Twitter, we have our first looks at what’s coming in May 2024 in Marvel Snap, and it’s a lesser-known team in the Marvel universe.

Here’s what was found within the Marvel Snap March 12 patch, teasing May 2024’s season, themed around Exiles.

Marvel Snap May 2024 leak: Exiles

Pretty in purple. Image via MarvelSnapZone

The data-mined cards from the March 12 update in Marvel Snap tease cards coming in just a few months. The May 2024 season looks to be themed around the Exiles team, led by the mutant named Blink, and several other new or old members of the comic book squad.

The art above was data mined, teasing Blink as the season pass card, along with variants for Psylocke and Sabretooth. But several other new cards were found, too.

Keep in mind that data-mined cards are often changed before their release, including both their stats and card texts.

Blink

Big power plays? Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter

Card stats: Five cost, seven power

Five cost, seven power Card text: “On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck.”

Nocturne

Another location-changer and a mover, too.Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter

Card stats: Three cost, five power

Three cost, five power Card text: “You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.”

Sage

Should combo well with Elsa Bloodstone. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter

Card stats: Four cost, one power

Four cost, one power Card text: “On Reveal: Plus-two power for each different power among all other cards here.”

Sasquatch

Bounce decks will have fun with him. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter

Card stats: Six cost, 10 power

Six cost, 10 power Card text: “Costs one less for each card you played last turn.”

Namora

She fits in well with Namor and Attuma. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter

Card stats: Five cost, five power

Five cost, five power Card text: “On Reveal: Give plus-five power to each of your cards alone at another location.”

Again, it bears repeating that these cards are all subject to change. Monthly Snap updates reveal future content, and most cards are tweaked before their official release. As of now, though, these cards are all looking very fun or, at the least, quite interesting in their potential implications in future decks.

Marvel Snap’s May 2024 season will likely begin on May 7.