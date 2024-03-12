Marvel Snap’s newest update has now gone live, and it’s changed many cards along with adding some long-requested and anticipated features.

Anyone who’s ever played Snap has missed a card being destroyed or discarded. Now, thanks to the new card graveyard feature, you’ll no longer be at a disadvantage. The game will list all cards that have been lost without the need for a third-party app.

Here’s everything that’s changed in Marvel Snap’s March 2024 update.

Marvel Snap March 12 patch notes

Big changes abound. Image via Second Dinner

Praise Ben Brode, because Leech has finally been nerfed. One of the most annoying cards in the game has had his ability narrowed down a bit.

“We’re aware that Leech is among the least beloved cards in Snap on any given week,” the patch notes read. “However, Leech has served an important role for over a year, ensuring that there was some meaningful check for the various shenanigans players could get up to during the endgame. In that time, we’ve also made a concerted effort to design more specific disruption at better rates, such as Echo, Mobius M. Mobius, Shadow King, Caiera, Supergiant, and even a few more cards you’ll see very soon. Thanks to those additions, we’re ready to try restricting Leech to affect a narrower band of cards.”

The Leech change is made to affect “On Reveal cards like Shang Chi and Legion that tended to steal the game on the final turn,” which is huge—because video games should be fun.

Elsewhere, let’s give a rousing welcome back to Elsa Bloodstone. She’s being returned to her former glory and will buff the final card at all locations on your side, instead of just her location.

“Similar to our notes around Luke Cage last month, we’ve decided we took the wrong tactic with Elsa Bloodstone,” Second Dinner said. “Our rebalance to keep this effect local aimed to maintain Elsa’s strength as a 2-Cost build-around, but the numbers necessary to make that work don’t line up with our goals. So we’re shifting Elsa up in Cost to 3/3 and widening the effect to all locations once again.”

Several other cards were tweaked, but important new features were added as well. The first of which is the card graveyard, which will display cards that have been discarded or destroyed. This can be done by tapping on player portraits.

Custom cards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other new additions also include an “undo” button for pressing “End Turn,” custom card borders, and a new item called a “Gold Pass” for $5 that will give 300 Gold and an additional 50 Gold every day throughout the next 30 days, making it a solid value for anyone who plays daily.

Buffed

Elsa Bloodstone

M’Baku

Miek

Nerfed

Leech

Changed

Cable

Time Stone

Yondu

Mantis

For the full list of notes for today’s update, check out Marvel Snap’s website for further information.