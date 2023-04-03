Marvel Snap keeps crashing? Here’s what to do

Marvel Snap, released in June 2022, is a digital card game that features countless iconic characters from the Marvel Universe. The digital card game quickly gained popularity among Marvel fans and avid trading card game players alike. Due to Marvel Snap‘s relative newness and the game’s surging popularity, Second Dinner’s mobile and PC game has seen plenty of performance issues.

Crashing is a common issue many mobile games face and can occur for a wide variety of reasons. If you find that Marvel Snap keeps crashing on your device, there are some methods you can use to analyze and potentially fix the problem. This is everything you can do to fix crashing for Marvel Snap.

How to fix Marvel Snap crashing issue

Crashing is a common issue for the mobile version of Marvel Snap and will see the application suddenly close without warning and return to the home screen. Players facing this issue may also see their game freeze before crashing. If you find this issue continuously popping up for you, there are some methods you could attempt.

Most often, the fix for freezing and crashing can come from clearing your cache data. To do this, navigate to the app’s settings and go to ‘storage.’ From here, there will be an option to clear cache data. Players should note that this will also log them out of Marvel Snap, so you will need to log back into your account to see if the issue has been fixed.

For PC players, if you are facing crashing issues, you should be sure to check if your PC meets Marvel Snap’s system requirements. Given that game’s at times intense graphics, an outdated graphics card or processor may be the cause of your woes. Below are the recommended graphics for Marvel Snap.

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6300 Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7970 RAM: 2048 MB

2048 MB OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Storage: 4 GB

PC players should also check their game files to ensure that the Marvel Snap file is not corrupted for any reason. To do this, simply navigate to Marvel Snap on steam, right-click to select ‘Properties’ and go to Local Files. Here, there will be an option to check the integrity of your game files.