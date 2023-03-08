Marvel Snap just made some huge changes to how Featured and Hot locations work

Featured and Hot locations in Marvel Snap are about to get a big change, the card game’s developer Second Dinner revealed today.

Used as a way to highlight and introduce locations in the game, Featured and Hot locations will now last for just 24 hours. This brings Featured locations in line with Hot ones, whereas Featured used to last for 48 hours.

Both Featured and Hot locations will now have a 50 percent chance to appear, which is also a change for both kinds. Hot locations, which focused on locations from the game’s regular pool, used to have a 60 percent appearance rate, while Featured ones had a 40 percent appearance rate. So Featured locations will last half as long but appear a bit more often than before.

FYI, we're making some changes to Featured/Hot Locations!



Both are now 24 hours and have a 50% chance of appearing.



We're also reducing new locations per season and will start using existing locations beginning today with Nidavellir.



— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 8, 2023

Second Dinner also said the number of new locations being added every season will be reduced, and existing locations will be used, starting today with Nidavellir. There won’t be a Hot location this week because of the changes.

This change will likely be a welcome one for players who felt at the mercy of Featured locations while they were active for the lengthy duration of two whole days. Limiting them to just one day should be a bit more palatable, especially for some of the most hated ones.

The inclusion of existing locations will make for some fun games, like Nidavellir, which buffs the power of cards played there. Some of the locations that offer negative effects will also be on the table, however.

Marvel Snap’s newest season, Days of Future Past, began yesterday.