Marvel Snap’s first OTA update of its Deadpool and Wolverine-themed season is taking aim at two of the game’s biggest meta offenders: Blob and Mockingbird.
While the two high-play rate cards have been nerfed, several others got slight buffs, but a one-time dominant doggy long-forgotten will be seeing increased play again thanks to a substantial buff. Welcome back, Lockjaw.
Here’s every card that’s changing in Marvel Snap’s update today, July 18.
Marvel Snap July 18 patch notes
The onset of Arishem made Blob a big problem, so he’s had his Ongoing ability removed. Mystique copying Blob was just too strong, and the change has taken that combo away entirely.
Mockingbird is the second big nerf this week, going from a five/nine to a six/10, which now makes her susceptible to Shang-Chi while also increasing her cost and making it more expensive to play her out. The final nerf is to Ravonna Renslayer, now a two/two, down from a two/three.
Lockjaw is one of the biggest buff recipients this week, getting one less power but now regaining his old ability to play and swap multiple cards at his location rather than just the first. Second Dinner expects to see cards like Jane Foster benefit from this.
An interesting change was made to Viper, who will now swap the card with the lowest power at her location, which means she can now “consistently hit her intended target later in the game and against opposing junk strategies,” according to the developer.
The final changes are for Hydra Bob, Sauron, Werewolf By Night, and Hit-Monkey, who all got a slight power increase of one each.
Marvel Snap July 18 buffs and nerfs
Buffs
- Hit-Monkey
- Hydra Bob
- Lockjaw
- Sauron
- Werewolf By Night
- Viper
Nerfs
- Blob
- Mockingbird
- Ravonna Revslayer
You can read the official patch notes in-game and on Discord or Twitter/X.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:44 pm