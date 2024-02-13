Marvel Snap ‘imbalance’ patch powers up comic book couples with Valentine’s Day bonuses

Love is in the air in Marvel Snap for Valentine’s Day, where it pays to build a deck with couples.

Recommended Videos

The card battler’s new Power Couples event is now live, as a surprise announcement, in what Second Dinner is calling an “imbalance patch” that will “celebrate Valentine’s Day” by “supercharging the power of our favorite couples in the game.”

Show your love in-game. Image via Nuverse

An example given by the developer is Daredevil and She-Hulk, who have dated and potentially are still dating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But these two are just the beginning as there are 10 different power couples listed.

“When you first play Daredevil, She-Hulk gets plus-two Power immediately, wherever she is,” Second Dinner said. “On the board, in your hand, or in your deck, because love works in mysterious ways! Likewise, the first time you play She-Hulk, she’ll give Daredevil the same boost. If you can get both of them onto the board, that’s a total of plus-four power (plus-two to She-Hulk, and plus-two to Daredevil)! And yes, it works on copies of cards. So if you have a Daredevil card on the board and two She-Hulks in your hand, that’s plus-two power to each She-Hulk.”

There’s some good potential for silly decks in this week-long event as many of these cards have decent synergy together. Iron Man and Rescue (Pepper Potts) could be a good combo, as well as Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider, or Black Panther and Nakia, among others.

Here’s the full list of couples and their power buffs, live now in Marvel Snap until Feb. 20.